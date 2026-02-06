KINKY BOOTS National Tour to Play State Theatre New Jersey

The production will have four performances.
State Theatre New Jersey will present the national tour of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Kinky Boots for four performances on Friday, February 27 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, February 28 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 1 at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $52.
Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London’s Olivier Awards for Best Musical, Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.
Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.
Leading the tour will be Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. Dargan Cole, Felipe Cristancho-Rodríguez, Jonathan Blake Flemings, Peyton Gaida, and Blaise Rossmann will play the Angels. The KINKY BOOTS tour will also feature Carlyn Barenholtz, Connor Buonaccorsi, Blake Du Bois, Brianna Clark, Jayna Glynn, Billy Goldstein, Brandin Jay, Robert Miller, Val Moranto, Dominic Pagliaro, Thomas Ed Purvis, Kyle Williamson, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty.
The North American Tour of Kinky Boots is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour’s creative team includes direction recreated by DB Bonds, choreography recreated by Rusty Mowery, music supervision by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Murnane Casting. The tour production stage manager is Nate Coffey.
The Kinky Boots creative team includes Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design).
