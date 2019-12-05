David Bowma Exhibition On View At The Morris Museum Through March

The kinetic works of Pennsylvania artist, David Bowman spring to life in this saga of two automatons and their exciting journey on land, sea and air--and into the past as they encounter fantastical mechanized beasts in their quest for long-lost family and treasure. This solo exhibition features eighteen animated mechanized scenes that weave together the adventures of Baron von Steubon and his assistant, Cromwell.

Not just for children, this exhibition is for anyone who likes to interact with art by pressing foot pedals to animate each scene. Others will be captivated by the craftsmanship and technology demonstrated through these mechanical sculptures. Relevant to the Museum's new mission, The Adventures of Baron von Steubon and Cromwell fulfill "art, sound, and motion" through storytelling.

These mechanical creations first came to our attention when three of Bowman's pieces were selected for Morris Museum's A Cache of Kinetic Art: Simply Steampunk, the second of a four-year series of juried art exhibitions. The popularity of his kinetic works and the tales they tell led to The Adventures of Baron von Steubon and Cromwell, which includes the return of The Time Machine that was exhibited in Simply Steampunk.

Bowman, a retired middle school science teacher, has also been a self-employed cabinet maker, millwork fabricator and antique furniture restorer for the past 37 years, crafts he continues today. As a self-taught artist and tinkerer for the last six years, Bowman uses antique Meccano building gears and sprockets, chains, brass, copper, steel, wood and other repurposed materials in his art. This solo exhibition highlights Bowman's creativity as a multi-talented artist; he is the author of the storybook as well as the designer and fabricator of the mechanical automatons and wooden dolls. Bowman's work can be viewed at salvagedolls.net.

Tickets may be purchased online at morrismuseum.org, by phone at 973.971.3706, or in person at the Morris Museum. The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre is located at 6 Normandy Heights Road in Morristown, NJ, and offers free parking and full accessibility. Box office hours for phone sales are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Morris Museum is a Blue Star Museum, offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their families, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.





