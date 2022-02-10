DC's Reflecting Fools Bring Political Parody To The Jersey Shore

Political discourse has raised the blood pressure of many Americans in recent years. But four out of five doctors will tell you when politics negatively affects your health, laughter really is the best medicine!

The cast of DC's Reflecting Fools will have you rolling in the aisles with their unique brand of political satire at 8 p.m. Saturday, February 19 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park and 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20 at Bell Works in Holmdel.

"There is political tension on both sides of the aisle," said Jack Rowles, a founding member of the comedy troupe. "If we don't laugh at this stuff in some way or another, we would go crazy."

Rowles, along with Jon Bell, Evan Casey, Kevin Corbett, Nancy Dolliver and Emily Levey, all performed for many years with the political satire group The Capitol Steps. That group disbanded in 2019 after a 40-year run. These performers, along with Capitol Steps co-writer Mark Eaton and Howard Breitbart, who logged 27 years as pianist for the Capitol Steps, are carrying on the tradition with DC's Reflecting Fools.

"We're grateful to the Axelrod for having us out and premiering our show," said Rowles. "Come out, laugh and have a good time."

Their brand of comedy includes some of the country's most notable "politicians" performing hilarious song parodies and madcap skits. Hear Donald Trump sing "God Bless My SUV," and watch Mitt Romney croon "Help Me Fake It to the Right." Rowles will undoubtedly do his impression of a shirtless Vladimir Putin.

"I'm a big fan of Putin and any other shirtless characters on stage," he said.

The show includes appearances by the likes of President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

"Trump Jr. is fertile ground," Rowles said with a chuckle.

Donald Trump and Rachel Maddow will have a moment on stage together, and Steve Bannon will belt out "Give Power to the Loonies of the Night," sung to the tune of The Phantom of the Opera's "The Music of the Night."

The Capitol Steps was formed in 1981 when a group of Senate staffers set out to satirize the very people that employed them. In planning entertainment for a Christmas party, they decided to stage a nativity play. But they realized that in all of Congress, they couldn't find three wise men or a virgin. So they decided to dig into the headlines of the day with song parodies and skits.

Audiences will see beloved bits from the Capitol Steps including break-neck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, all-new song parodies reflecting the day's news and the show-ending, mind-boggling backward-talking spoonerisms.

"Just because of the nature of our politics, there has never been a lack of comedy," said Rowles. "We've had politicians come to our show and complain if they're not in it!"

The Axelrod PAC is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park. Bell Works is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd., Holmdel. Tickets for both shows can be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com. For more information, call 732-531-9106.