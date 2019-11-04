College of Saint Elizabeth Presents An Evening With Marilyn Maye And Danny Bacher

Two generations of great vocalists take the stage at the College of Saint Elizabeth on Thursday, November 14, as the iconic Marilyn Maye joins rising star Danny Bacher with Pat Longo's 16-piece Hollywood East Coast Big Band and special guest Harry Allen on tenor saxophone.

The award-winning Marilyn Maye is not only a mesmerizing, highly-praised singer, she is an actress, director, arranger, educator, Grammy-nominated recording artist, and a musical treasure who at 91 maintains a rigorous schedule of performances and master classes.

With a record-setting 76 appearances on the Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, she became a household name with her show-stopping performances which may be best summarized the night Carson turned to his audience of millions and said, "And that, young singers, is the way it's done." However, she was more than just Johnny Carson's favorite singer. Ella Fitzgerald referred to Marilyn Maye as "the greatest white female singer in the world" and critic Leonard Maltin gushed about "one of the greatest nightclub performances I've ever seen when Marilyn Maye took the stage."

Singer, saxophonist, and entertainer Danny Bacher was a recent winner of the prestigious Margaret Whiting Award from the American Songbook Association and was featured on the cover of Cabaret Scenes magazine this past summer. The New Jersey based performer sings, plays sax, and is a first-rate entertainer whose two CDs received glowing reviews for warmth, musicianship, and authenticity.

Saxophonist and band leader Pat Longo spent most of his career in Hollywood, but has now returned to his roots here in New Jersey. His big band has cut 14 recordings and has played with some of the world's top entertainers including Tony Bennett, Steve Lawrence, Sarah Vaughan and Dizzy Gillespie. Longo, who got his start with the Harry James Band, is now based in Lodi, New Jersey, a fact not lost on the iconic television show "The Sopranos" which featured three of his recordings over the years.

To complete the bill, the award-winning tenor saxophonist Harry Allen will be a special guest. A favorite of jazz fans around the world, Harry has been called "one of the finest exponents of swing tenor sax alive today" and has appeared on more than three dozen recordings.

The concert is sponsored in part by Hullarious Productions, Hot House Jazz Magazine, NJ Arts, NJ Jazz List, the New Jersey Jazz Society, and the College of Saint Elizabeth. Students from the College are invited to attend at no charge, pending the availability of seats.

This star-studded program starts at 7:30 on November 14 in the Annunciation Center's Dolan Hall on the campus of the College of Saint Elizabeth, 2 Convent Road, in Morristown just off of Madison Avenue. The venue is fully accessible with elevators, free parking and reserved comfortable seats. Tickets are $22.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door and may be purchased online or by phone 24/7 at 800-838-3006, Ext. 1.

For tickets and more information, go to www.LKSarts.org.





