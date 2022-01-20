Colin Quinn, Ryan Hamilton and Mor eComedy Shows Come to SOPAC in February

From renowned comics to local stand-up sensations, fill your February with fun at SOPAC. On February 2, the monthly stand-up series Laughs in the Loft returns.

On February 12, clean comedian Ryan Hamilton takes the mainstage. On February 25, crack up as Colin Quinn comments on current events and politics. Visit SOPACnow.org/Comedy for more information.



Wednesday, February 2

7:30PM; $20

Laughs in the Loft is a monthly stand-up series that Baristanet calls, "a comedy cure for the midweek blues." Hosted by local funny guy Joe Larson, each show features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. Laughs in the Loft is held every first Wednesday of the month. The talent is announced approximately two weeks prior to each show. The lineup for the February 2 show includes Scott Schendlinger, Danny Kelly and Jared Waters. (Out of an abundance of caution regarding Covid-19, capacity for this performance has been reduced to 50%.)



Saturday, February 12

8PM; $28-$35

The wholesome, Idaho-bred comic's Netflix special, Happy Face, was called "the special you can't watch enough times." Hamilton was named one of Rolling Stone's Five Comics To Watch and can be seen in numerous television appearances.



Friday, February 25

8PM; $33-$48

Comedian, actor and author Colin Quinn has become one of the most beloved voices in comedy. He often focuses on the roller coaster ride that American politics and culture has historically been. On the heels of his HBO Max special and new book, Quinn cracks up audiences on his latest tour.