Classic American Tales to Present POE AT REA’S FARM on Halloween

Classic American Tales will present Poe at Rea’s Farm on Thursday, October 31, featuring live readings of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart by Artistic Director Gayle Stahlhuth. Performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Rea’s Farm, located at 400 Stevens Street, West Cape May, NJ, during the farm’s annual Halloween celebration from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will transform the Big Red Barn into a festive, Halloween-themed venue with tables, chairs, and seasonal decorations. Admission is free, and families are encouraged to attend in costume. Activities throughout the evening will include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and a corn maze. Local vendors such as Obscura Brewery, Rita’s, Nonna Lisa, Gigi’s House, Exit 000 Skincare, and Nauti Spirits will be on site, and modestly priced dinners and wines from Cape May Winery will be available for purchase.

Stahlhuth first developed Poe by Candlelight while leading East Lynne Theater Company, creating an annual tradition of dramatic readings of Poe’s works accompanied by seasonal treats and hot cider. After the series moved to the former End of the Road Theater, the event continued under Classic American Tales (CAT), which now produces this annual Halloween presentation.

An actor, director, playwright, and storyteller, Gayle Stahlhuth has performed off-Broadway, in regional and touring productions, and in film and television. She has toured original solo works for institutions including the Smithsonian and the Arvada Center for the Arts, and was recognized by the National League of Professional Women in 2016 for her contributions to theater.

Classic American Tales’ next presentation, Christmas Cheer, will take place on Sunday, December 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring Michele LaRue and complimentary hors d’oeuvres and wine. CAT’s full 2026 season announcement will be posted soon.