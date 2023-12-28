Central Jersey Marquee Awards Set For May 2024

The URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center has announced the second edition of the Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards, dedicated to recognizing excellence in High School Musical Theatre. Scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2024, this prestigious event will be presented at the Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center.

This year, the Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards is expanding its scope by including schools from Somerset County, amplifying its commitment to applauding and fostering talent and accomplishment in high school musical theater across Central Jersey. The program sets out to acknowledge students involved in a spectrum of roles, both on and off the stage, with a grand total of 20 categories slated for adjudication and presentation during the ceremony.

In a commitment to fostering inclusivity, the program organizers are pleased to announce that participation is offered without charge to schools. The first 50 high schools in Middlesex and Somerset Counties, NJ, are invited to apply through a user-friendly online application available on the CPAC website, ensuring a diverse range of participants. Upon confirmation by the program manager, three skilled adjudicators from the Marquee Awards will be dispatched to attentively observe, evaluate, and offer constructive feedback for each submitted musical production. To be eligible for consideration, schools must stage a musical between February 1, 2024, and April 14, 2024. Nominations will be announced online on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Adjudicators hail from a pool of local theatre professionals, performing artists, teaching artists, designers, and technicians who will attend each school’s musical and provide scores and feedback that adhere to the Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards standards. By providing scores and feedback to the participating schools, the goal is to boost attention and growth of Middlesex County high school theatre programs.





The program will culminate with a red-carpet celebration on the Carteret PAC stage. Nominated schools and students will rehearse during the day and perform at a Tony Awards-style ceremony to be held on May 15, 2024. The event will highlight numbers from the nominated shows, as well as award the performers, directors, choreographers, orchestras, and designers, who have expressed excellence during the 2024 musical season.

"As The Central Jersey Marquee Awards enters its second year, we're thrilled to continue championing these students' vibrant talent. Building upon the success of last year's program, we look forward to another year of inspiring performances, uniting schools, and elevating dreams in the heart of the arts!" said Carteret Mayor Daniel J. Reiman.

The Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards is seeking evaluators to review and critique Schools entered in the program. Interested parties should send their resume to Education@carteretpac.com. Candidates must be willing to attend at least 4 shows between February 1, 2024 and April 14, 2024. All evaluators will receive complimentary tickets to the school shows being evaluated and the ceremony. Applicants must be computer literate with their own means of transportation. A stipend of $40 per show evaluated plus mileage reimbursement is payable after the ceremony held on May 15th 2024.

The URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center (Carteret PAC), opened in 2021, is a multi-level, flexible space venue that boasts a lower-level comedy/jazz club with piano lounge; a main floor concert/comedy and entertainment space with luxury theatre style seating that is easily removed to accommodate a variety of events such as expos, weddings, dinner, and more. visit Click Here for more information.