Centenary Stage Company’s WATSON: THE FINAL PROBLEM Enters Final Weekend

Centenary Stage Company’s 2025 Fringe Festival continues with Watson: The Final Problem, written by Bret Coules and Tim Marriott, who also stars as Dr. John Watson. The production is now entering its final weekend of performances in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at Centenary University, 715 Grand Ave., Hackettstown, NJ.

Set in 1894, the play finds an aging Watson alone—his beloved wife Mary and his great friend Sherlock Holmes both gone. But as rumors swirl in London, Watson decides to set the record straight, recounting a story of buried secrets, betrayal, and death. As he unravels the tale, questions linger: is the game truly over, or has it only just begun?

Performances will take place Wednesday, November 12 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, November 13 at 7:00 PM; Friday, November 14 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, November 15 at 8:00 PM; and Sunday, November 16 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets range from $25–$27.50 for adults, with discounts available for students and children on select performances. Thursday evenings feature a “Buy One Get One” ticket offer beginning at 5:00 PM in person at the box office.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.