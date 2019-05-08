CentStgCo Kicks Off SUMMERFEST with MOTOWN

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Centenary Stage Company's SUMMERFEST, which kicks off on June 29 with the Motown sound.

"Motown is America's music," says Dr. K , founding band leader of the Motown Revue. "Whether you're young or not, this music is always going to be on the radio. It's a huge part of our culture and it'll never die!" In a very special event, the Centenary Stage Company and the Hackettstown Rotary Club welcome Dr. K's Motown Revue to the Lackland Center on Saturday, June 29th at 8 PM to kick off the 2019 SUMMERFEST series.

Korman (aka "Dr. K") had a visionary quest to create the ultimate Motown tribute band, and he put together his ideal array of seasoned musicians and singers. The resulting band of professionals takes the audience on a journey of the Motown sound, keeping the music true to its roots and transporting audiences back to another era with authentic vocal sound of the Motown roster of artists from that time. The Motown Revue features the music of the Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha and the Vandellas, Marvin Gaye and many more.

"Dr. K" grew up in a musical house, but somewhat different than the music he makes today. His mother was a classical piano teacher, and his brother a classical oboist who has gone on to play with the Portland Symphony. Dr.K began performing at 14 with his band called The Fourteens, playing the 1964 World's Fair "Battle of the Bands", which assured him he wanted to be a performer. He went on to love and play Motown, and reached out to musician friends who loved it too, forming the band that plays today. "The Motown sound has left an indelible stamp on the heart, soul, and mind of several generations of fans worldwide," says Dr. K.

In this third collaboration between the Hackettstown Rotary Club and Centenary Stage, all proceeds from this concert will benefit the local Rotary Club, and the many projects that they support and launch throughout the community. Current recipients of the Rotary Club support include The Arc of Warren County, The Joan Kneckel Cancer Center, Hackettstown HS Scholarship and educational initiatives, Camp MerryHeart/Easter Seals, Habitat for Humanity, The Lord's Food Pantry, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, NORWESCAP Food Bank and several Veterans programs. For more information about the Hackettstown Rotary Club, visit HackettstownRotaryClub.org, or visit the Hackettstown Rotary Club facebook page.

Tickets for Dr. K's Motown Revue are $30.00 in advance for all seats, with all proceeds benefiting the Hackettstown Rotary Club . (Note that Ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.)

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the CSC box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. The Box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 pm and two hours prior to each performance.

The season of events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra S. Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including "Grand Producer" House of the Good Shepherd, "Season Sponsor" Heath Village Retirement Community, Fulton Bank of NJ, Hackettstown Regional Medical Center, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





