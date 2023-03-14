CeCe Teneal Returns to Centenary Stage Co. This Weekend

Previously seen in Centenary Stage Company's Sitnik Theatre, CeCe Teneal returns with a concert performance of Divas of Soul, starring CeCe Teneal. This performance will take place in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $30.00 for all seats, and ticket prices increase by $5.00 the day of the performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

An award-winning songstress in her own right, Ms. Teneal has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and claimed the title for 2011 Best Gospel Song ("I Heard You Prayin") and 2011 Best R&B Album (Train from Osteen), as well as 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song ("Danger"). Other accolades include the 2008-2010 Orlando Best Live Band, the 2017 Orlando Music Trailblazer Award, and the honor of being chosen as the halftime headliner for the 2019 Citrus Bowl. Divas of Soul starring Cece Teneal celebrates the women of soul Music with this brand new show.

Divas of Soul, starring CeCe Teneal will take place on Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $30.00 for all seats, and increase by $5.00 the day of the performance.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

