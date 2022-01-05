Casting Announced For ThinkTank's ALL THE GREAT BOOKS (ABRIDGED) and Free Relaxed Performances

ThinkTank Theatre has set its casting for their upcoming production of All the Great Books (abridged) running at the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Tampa from February 4th - 13th, 2022.

Showtimes include: February 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th at 7:30pm, February 6th and 13th at 3:00pm, and previews February 2nd and 3rd at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $20 for students and artists to $30 for adults.

There will also be two Free Relaxed Performances on Saturdays February 5th and 12th at 3:00pm. These free performances are part of ThinkTank's Relaxed Performance Initiative, made possible by a generous grant from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs and their corporate sponsor, Palma Ceia Fit Body. They are open to everyone and are especially crafted to enhance the show-going experience for members of our special needs community. To learn more about ThinkTank's Relaxed Performance Initiative, visit ThinkTankTYA.org.

The production, typically played by an all male ensemble, will feature three local, powerhouse actresses: Katie Calahan, Katie Huettel and Jessy Julianna. Rounding out this female power team and guiding this slapstick comedy is Brianna Larson, a Tampa Area Native and the Artistic Director of Theatre eXceptional.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with a company like ThinkTank that is not only fostering the next generation of theatre artists, but is also truly dedicated to diversity and inclusion," says Larson. "The cast and the majority of the production team are women, and they consistently provided relaxed and accessible performances for the disability community, so they really walk the walk."

Katie Calahan (The Wendy House - Lab Theatre, The Revolunitst - Stageworks) will take on the role of The Professor. Calahan received her BFA from Boston University and, in addition to her acting work, she directs and oversees the programming for Big Break Youth Stage, a children's theatre program based in St. Pete at Grand Central Studios.

Katie Huettle (Snoopy!!! The Musical) is a recent graduate of St Leo University and will portray the role of The Student Teacher. In addition to her stage work, Huettle currently works as a paraprofessional at Pepin Academy and has been professionally voice acting for a new kids podcast called Gokidgo.com

Jessy Julianna (Einstein's Dreams, As You Like It - Jobsite, Tartuffe - TampaRep, How the Garcia Girls Lost, The Motherf*cker with the Hat, Time of the Butterflies - Stageworks) is no stranger to the Tampa area stages and will be taking on the role of The Coach. Julinna is currently a Teaching Artist for American Stage and was chosen as one of Creative Loafing's 20 Under 25 Promising Young Artists (2013).

Six members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Company will take part in the production serving as understudies, assistant directing and stage managing. Jake Perez (Snoopy!!! The Musical, Can't Relate), a senior at Newsome, and Maddie LeVine (Snoopy!!! The Musical), a junior at Blake, will serve as ensemble members and understudy the roles of the Professor and Student Teacher. Kaylee Tupper Miller (Snoopy!!! The Musical, A Year of Thirteen Moons - ThinkTank, Brownsville Song, Wait Until Dark - Stageworks), a sophomore at Bayshore Christian, and Noah Perez (The Giver, Snoopy!!! The Musical, Exhibits at the Zoo), a junior at Blake High School, will assistant direct the production and understudy the roles of the The Coach and the ensemble tracks. On the production side, Carly Kuck (Snoopy!!! The Musical, A Year of Thirteen Moons), a sophomore at Alonso, Sofia Pickford (The Giver, Snoopy!!! The Musical, Exhibits at the Zoo), a junior at Alonso, and Ky Richards (Can't Relate), a homeschool senior, will serve as assistant stage managers.

Confused by Confucius? Wish Swift was swifter? Moby a bit quicker? Then prepare to enjoy another outrageous assault on the senses with over eighty of the greatest literary masterpieces brought humbly down to Earth. This fast-paced comedy flies through a crash course in Western Literature from The Iliad to Harry Potter, plus everything else you really should have read by now but couldn't be bothered. Taking the form of a crash-course remedial English class, three actors playing a drama teacher, coach and an inept student-teacher all play their part in this tour de force of theatrical pyrotechnics. Who knew that Homer was so funny - not Simpson, the other one?

"The show's broad humor is easy to find your way into, bookworm or no. Audiences might not gain much new insight into the classics, but if they're anything like me, they'll be reminded why they fell in love with Don Quixote or Huckleberry Finn in the first place." - Cincinnati City Beat

"The great thing about the Reduced Shakespeare Company is that you know exactly what you're going to get: fast-paced comedy, a bit of slapstick, some puns, some bad jokes, some witty comments - a good laugh." British Theatre Guide

All the Great Books (abridged) has a run time of approximately two hours with one 15-minute Intermission. It's recommended for ages 8 to 108. For families with children under the age of 8, ThinkTank recommends attending our Free Relaxed Performances. Check out our website for more information on our Relaxed Performance initiative.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 813.229.STAR (7827), or visit. https://www.strazcenter.org/ or https://www.thinktanktya.org/.