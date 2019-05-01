Cast Of Over 50 Area Young Performers To Be Featured In MPAC's Production Of GREASE

MPAC's seventh annual spring production will feature a cast of over 50 young performers from teens to early 20s, Equity guest artists and other special guests.



Grease will be directed by MPAC Education Director Cathy Roy. Charles Santoro will serve as Musical Director. Choreography by Jayme Wappel. "We are having the best time working on this classic, uplifting and nostalgic musical!" Roy said. "We felt that this was the year to choose a show that could provide our audiences with an experience that will fully entertain them and provide a brief escape from the stress of today's society."



Leading the cast as Equity Guest Artists are Christian Leadley (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages) as "Danny Zuko" and Glenn DeVar as "Kenickie." "Our Guest Artist program utilizes professional actors in two to three of our leading roles for every production," said Cathy Roy. "This mentorship program provides a great opportunity for our talented performers to learn alongside true professionals!"



Cast members include:

Briana Ascione (Sandy) (Randolph, NJ)

Emma Kaivan (Frenchy) (Washington, NJ)

Hope Keil (Marty) (Randolph, NJ)

Jessie Bush (Roger) (Randolph, NJ)

Kelly Belarmino (Rizzo) (Whippany, NJ)

Kenny Lee (Doody) (Parsippany, NJ)



GREASE is a rock n' roll high school musical celebration of growin' up, cruisin' with friends and goin' steady. MPAC'S production will feature songs from the smash hit 1978 motion picture for the first time ever on Broadway including "Sandy," the Academy Award nominated song "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Grease" and "You're the One That I Want" both of which were #1 hits on the Billboard Top 100 list. These songs will be heard in addition to the Jacobs/Casey songs made famous by the original stage production including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and "We Go Together."







