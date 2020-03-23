Capitol Steps, Ryan Hamilton, North Mississippi Allstars, Rebirth Brass Band, Are on Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Ryan Hamilton on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Shake & Holla Tour featuring North Mississippi Allstars & Rebirth Brass Band with special guest Cedric Burnside on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 8 p.m.; The Capitol Steps on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Reschedule Announcement

bergenPAC has rescheduled the following shows to these new dates. Tickets are still available on www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Almost Queen - Friday, June 12, 2020

Daughtry Benzel-Busch Concert Series - Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Hairball - A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock - Sunday, June 28, 2020

Dave Mason with special guest John Mayall - Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

A Bowie Celebration: Bowie Alumni Play Diamond Dogs & Ziggy Stardust - Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Jay Leno - Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles - The Best of Abbey Road performed Live - Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Ryan Hamilton

Ryan's one-hour Netflix stand-up special, Happy Face, has been reviewed as "the special you can't watch enough times." This has been followed by a wealth of television appearances and a nonstop headlining tour. Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, he's one-of-a-kind. He's been named one of Rolling Stone's Five Comics to Watch; and his recent appearances include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Conan, as well as opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan.

Shake & Holla Tour featuring North Mississippi Allstars & Rebirth Brass Band with special guest Cedric Burnside

Shake & Holla is a brand-new, curated tour that showcases foot-stomping Mississippi "hill country" blues and the funky, syncopated sounds of New Orleans brass. Touring together for the first time ever, the Grammy-nominated and Blues Music Award-winning North Mississippi Allstars will be joined by legendary Rebirth Brass Band in a musical celebration of two great southern musical traditions. Steeped deeply in their own traditions, both artists also are part of the vanguard of blues and soul music, with Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars also having toured and recorded with The Black Crowes, while Grammy award winning Rebirth Brass Band have toured festivals and stages all over the world.

Appearing with them on this tour is blues guitarist, vocalist, and drummer Cedric Burnside, a Grammy-nominated artist in his own right, as well as the grandson of legendary Fat Possum recording artist RL Burnside.

The Capitol Steps

The Capitol Steps began in 1981, at a Christmas party in the office of former Senator Charles Percy. Like most things in Congress, they never knew when to stop. Over the past 35 years, the Capitol Steps have recorded 36 albums. The group brings its political musical comedy to stages in Washington, D.C. and around the country. They're hitting the road with a new show full of satirical fun.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You