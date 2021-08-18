CAROUSEL Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

Music Mountain Theatre will continue their 2021 Summer Season with Carousel premiering August 20th. The show will run for 3 weekends with performances wrapping up September 5th. TIME magazine's Greatest Musical of the 20th Century boasts a legendary score, including "If I Loved You", "June Is Bustin' Out All Over", and "You'll Never Walk Alone."

Carousel, the second musical by the team of Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, revolves around carousel barker Billy Bigelow (Matthew Coules), whose romance with millworker Julie Jordan (Lauren Krigel) comes at the price of both their jobs. He participates in a robbery to provide for Julie and their unborn child; after it goes tragically wrong, he is given a chance to make things right.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. Patrons that are fully vaccinated are permitted in the Theatre without a mask.

Music Mountain Theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain the community through the study, performance, and appreciation of the arts. In addition to MainStage and Young Audience productions, The Theatre provides year-round education in acting, musical theatre, and dance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.