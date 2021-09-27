Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CANDICE GUARDINO ITALIAN'S BRED Announced at NJPAC

Candice impersonates all of the members of her sitcom-worthy family, from her matter-of-fact father to her outspoken, chain-smoking grandmother.

Sep. 27, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome the Candice Guardino's Italian Bred on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Back by popular demand! In her one-woman show Italian Bred, actress and storyteller Candice Guardino shares a heartfelt look at her quirky childhood on Staten Island.

With humor and skill, Candice impersonates all of the members of her sitcom-worthy family, from her matter-of-fact father to her outspoken, chain-smoking grandmother. From learning to make meatballs to learning how to drive, Italian Bred is a story of growing up filled with hilarious, universal truths that will make you think about your own family.

Tickets to see Candice Guardino's Italian Bred are on-sale Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Now at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


