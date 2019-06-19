Bullet Theatre Collaborative & The Theater Project Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Bullet Theatre Collaborative and The Theater Project will present musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, July 12 - 28 at the YMCA in Union, NJ.

One of the most beloved and popular Off-Broadway shows of all time, this affectionate spoof on 1950's sci-fi films has become a household name, thanks to a highly successful film adaptation and a book and score by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the superstar team behind the music of Disney's The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast. Charming, tuneful and hilarious, Little Shop of Horrors never ceases to entertain.

Produced by the award-winning creative team that brought Forgive Durden's cult-classic rock album Razia's Shadow to life on stage at Playhouse 22, the show is directed by Bullet Theatre Collaborative veteran Tony Mowatt and features a powerhouse cast of professional NY and NJ talent, including Rachel Saint Francis (Audrey), Will Downing (Seymour), Ralph Saro (The Plant), Richard Urquiza (Orin), Nathan Olmeda (Mushnik), Brittany Lindsey (Ronnette), Brianna Javis (Crystal), and Lena Noel (Chiffon).

Performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM at 1000 Galloping Hill Rd, Union, NJ, 07083. Tickets and more information are available at www.thetheaterproject.org/little-shop-of-horrors.html. For questions, please contact Greg Scalera (Artistic Director, Bullet Theatre Collaborative) at gregscalera@gmail.com. Please note that Little Shop of Horrors is rated PG-13 for some language and sexual innuendo.





