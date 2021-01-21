Broadway Artists Alliance Launches Virtual Musical Program, BAAOnstage And Presents DEAR EDWINA Online Edition

In December of 2020, Broadway Artists Alliance assembled a stellar cast of 25 young performers to present Dear Edwina Online Edition as part of the inaugural season of "BAAOnstage." Created to provide a performance outlet for students during the era of quarantine, BAAOnstage gathers students from across the country to rehearse, film, and livestream musical productions - all remotely from home!

The young performers, ages 8-14, will be part of the first educational production of this new online version of Dear Edwina, and will be the featured singers on the official learning tracks sent to all future companies that put on this version of the show. The cast has just completed filming and is looking forward to the live streaming events of the fully edited production on January 23rd and 24th, 2021 (Click here for tickets!).

Originally starring Broadway favorites Kerry Butler, Andrea Burns, Telly Leung, and more, the Broadway Artists Alliance all-star casts feature Sydney Lea Kassekert in the title role of Edwina, Matthew Lamb as Bobby, Ryanne Itani as Periwinkle, Mason Sanford as Scott, Dustin Sardella as Johnny, Anthony Gennaro as Lars, Ben Tanner as Harry, and Harrison Hauptman as Billy. The show also features a double cast for the other featured roles: Ciana Tzuo and Ella Greene play Annie, Sadie Cohen and Sophie Swingler play Aphrodite, Amilia Hinck and Katie Musick play Becky, Emma Pearlman and Kate Bodwell play Katie, Lizzie Huelskamp and Bianca Huebber play Kelli, Lila Bahng and Soraya Azar play Lola, Sophia Santos and Alaina Gust play Susie, and Haylie Jayn Orr, Ella Reitz, and Alexandra Brevde appear in one cast as the Napkin Sisters Trio, and Sadie Cohen joins them for the second. The Creative Team is comprised of Director, Jennifer Johns-Grasso (BAA's Founder and Artistic Director), Jonathan Brenner (Music Director), Jimmy Larkin (Assistant Director and Editor), Jennifer Swideriski (Choreographer), and Tias Volker (Stage Manager).

Dear Edwina Online Edition's nature as a musical meant for the era of quarantine poses unique challenges, including the fact that all rehearsals, filming, and editing take place completely remotely. The cast, who hail from every corner of the United States, have gathered together on Zoom for read throughs, music and blocking rehearsals, character study, and meetings to discuss individual "shot lists" and recording requirements. The young performers, who are well versed in performing for the stage after studying previously with Broadway Artists Alliance, have quickly cultivated new skills in acting for the camera and staying on top of detailed filming requirements.

Broadway Artists Alliance is thrilled to present this performance in a time when we most need the connection that theatre, in all its forms, provides. Tune in on January 23rd and 24th, 2021, to see BAA's production of Dear Edwina Online Edition! (Click here for tickets!)

Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC, founded with the goal of providing professional-level training to talented young artists, enlists talented Broadway performers, Tony Award winners, and top industry professionals. Students enjoy a wide range of classes including vocal training, song interpretation, scene study, on camera technique, and various types of dance. BAA offers five Summer Intensive Sessions and one Winter Workshop for students ages 10-21, A 10-week BAA Conservatory in the Spring and Fall, BAA Junior for Summer students ages 7-11, the Adult Professional Workshop and Adult Showcase Express, Prescreen Express Workshops and a College Audition Workshop for high school Juniors and Seniors who will be auditioning for Musical Theatre and Acting degree programs.

Broadway Artists Alliance's roster of master class instructors and guest speakers includes Christy Altomare, Laura Benanti, Susan Blackwell, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Jason Robert Brown, Andrea Burns, Jackie Burns, Norbert Leo Butz, Carolee Carmello, Matt Cavenaugh, Michael Cerveris, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jenn Colella, Gabriel Ebert, Eden Espinosa, Michelle Federer, Katie Finneran, Sutton Foster, John Gallagher Jr., Alexander Gemignani, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Lena Hall, Douglas Hodge, Bill Irwin, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, Gregory Jbara, Jeremy Jordan, Adam Kantor, Judy Kaye, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Beth Leavel, Caissie Levy, Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Donna McKechnie, Lindsay Mendez, Lea Michele, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Karen Olivo, Laura Osnes, Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Lea Salonga, Stephen Schwartz, Duncan Sheik, Will Swenson, Marc Shaiman, Aaron Tveit, Noah Weisberg, Lillias White, Scott Wittman, John Lloyd Young, and many more.

For more information or to register for Programs, visit www.broadwayartistsalliance.org