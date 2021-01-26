Black Box PAC's 'Forgotten Classics' Stage Reading Series Debuts in February

As New Jersey schools adapt to "hybrid learning," Englewood's Black Box Performing Arts Center pivots to present "hybrid theater!"

Throughout this February, Black Box PAC is debuting a new series: "Forgotten Classics," a staged reading series of lesser known works of famous playwrights such as Ibsen and Chekov. The plays feature a small cast of actors - in some cases, this means four performers portraying many characters!

The performance schedule is as follows:

Buchner's WOYZECK: Feb 5-7

Strindberg's MISS JULIE: Feb 12-14

Chekhov's THE BEAR and THE PROPOSAL: Feb 19-2

1Ibsen's GHOSTS: Feb 26-28

All performances will be at 8:00PM and will follow a "hybrid" model of being streamed online with a few seats available for in-person viewing.

Ticket sales will be live at www.BlackBoxPAC.com by February 1st. Those wishing to obtain a streaming link should select "Virtual" and will be emailed a Zoom link prior to the event (please note: the link will be sent to the email address used to purchase the ticket).

In-person seating is EXTREMELY limited and MUST be reserved ahead of time. Seats will be spread out, with those who purchased together grouped together. Everyone must fill out a COVID Screening Form prior to entering the building. Masks are required 100% of the time - there is no eating or drinking inside the building. Please note that theater doors will be propped open to allow for air flow. While there is heating inside, it is recommended that audience members wear layers to adjust to the fluctuating temperature.

Black Box PAC's current and future programming information is available at www.blackboxpac.com, as well as on FB and Instagram @blackbboxpac. For additional information, email blackboxpac@gmail.com or call (201) 569-2070.