Bill Burr & Family Feud Live On Sale This Weekend at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Bill Burr on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this show are on sale now.; The Family Feud Live on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Bill Burr

Comedian Bill Burr first gained notoriety for his recurring role on the second season of Chappelle's Show and developed a comedic style of uninformed logic that has made him a regular with Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

He recently shot his sixth hour-long special at London's Royal Albert Hall. This summer Bill is shooting the untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson film alongside Marisa Tomei, and he is working on the fourth season of his hit animated Netflix series, F Is For Family.

The Family Feud Live

Taking the excitement of TV's "Family Feud" on the road, fans can now join in the fun with a chance to win cash and prizes at Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition. This production brings the wildly popular game show to local audiences in this live non-televised version, featuring celebrity team captains. Contestants will be randomly selected to become a member of the on-stage "family" alongside the celebrity team captains. Fans can also win prizes without leaving their seats. Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition will feature a celebrity host, and two celebrity team captains, who will be announced at a later date.

WANT TO PLAY? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of all 50 United States and Canada (excluding Puerto Rico & Quebec), 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office 3 hours prior to show time. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the box office or visit www.bergenpac.org. To enter the theater to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Family Feud/© 2019 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You