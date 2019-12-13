Beach Haven's Surflight Theatre Presents Original Musical TIS THE SEASON

Beach Haven's Surflight Theatre, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Steve Steiner, is ending its highly successful 70th anniversary season with the original musical Tis the Season. With book by Surflight favorite Andrew Foote, concept by Gail Anderson, Musical Arrangements by Steve Steiner and Direction and Choreography by Paula Hammons Sloan this toe tapping tuneful musical of joy, belief and traditions is wowing audiences through December 15th. With fantastic dancing, terrific music, a story of love, laughter, finding the joy and believing, you will leave the theatre uplifted and ready for the Holiday Season.

Emma leaves Los Angeles for the holidays with her young daughter Sophie to be the bearer of bad news to a Colorado town owned by Mother and Son, Grace and Sam Jennings, which is steeped in holiday traditions and beloved family events. In the course of the visit, Emma is brought around to the importance of friends, family and the bond of traditions while changing a few Grinchy lives along her way.

Directed and choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan, Surflight's Director of Education and General Manager with Music Direction by Robert Lamont. Allison Foote last seen in Matilda as Mrs. Wormwood plays Emma alongside Dan Fenaughty as Sam Jennings who joins us after performing in Surflight's Baskerville. Sandra Bargman, last seen as Donna in Surflight's wildly popular Mamma Mia is Grace with Annie Shea Caravello last seen as Matilda, playing young Sophie with MIchael Paciello as Sam's young son Danny. The cast also includes Surflight returning favorites Dwan Hayes, Ryan Mulvaney, Lizzie Tierney, John Guaragna, Carrie Mo, Briana Bennett, Rick O'Meara and newcomers to the Surflight family Britte Steele, Christopher George Patterson, Michelle Lemon, Matthew Blum, Katie Horner, Matthew Ruff, Nathan Edward Groth, Ryan Winkler and Matt Michael.

A talented ensemble of youth performers rounds out a fabulous cast:

Julia Baumiller, Kenley Bottles, Xavier Fagans, Molly Falletta, Ava Guido, Ava Hugg, Giada Mangino, Lexi Scheinberg,

Scenic Design: P& G Designs, Costumes: Keith Lambert, Lighting Design: Andrew Gray, Sound Design Ian Wehrle, Properties: Kellian Frank, Scenic Art: Shannon McClernan and Production Stage Manager Peter Nictakis.

DATES:

December 5-15

Time: 2:00 pm 12/5,7,8,10,11,12,14,15

7:30 pm 12/6,7,13,14

WHERE:

Surflight Theatre

201 Engleside Ave.

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Tickets:

Adults- $39.00; Children 12 and Under- $29.00 Group Ticketing Available

To purchase tickets; go to www.surflight.org, or call (609)492-9477





