Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Offers Virtual Adult Flamenco Classes For Spring

There are two sessions every Saturday from February 20 - March 27, 2021 and April 17 - May 29, 2021, 2pm-3pm ET. 

Feb. 12, 2021  
Ballet Hispánico continues to offer virtual adult flamenco classesfor dancers ages 18 and up, with two sessions every Saturday from February 20 - March 27, 2021 and April 17 - May 29, 2021, 2pm-3pm ET.

Spend Saturday afternoons in Ballet Hispánico's virtual dance studio. Flamenco lessons will help attendees get in shape, brush up on their dance moves and meet new friends, online! Join JoDe Romano, "La Chispa," who will transport participants to Spain over Zoom with castanet and movement technique, arms, muñecas, fan, palmas, inspirational music, and more flamenco fun without leaving your homes. Come join Ballet Hispánico in their journey to Spain expressing this soulful art form. ¡OLE!

Session One: Saturdays February 20 - March 27, 2021, 2pm-3pm ET

Tuition is $105 for this six-class series. Students are required to sign up for all six classes to participate. Register by Thursday, February 18 at 11:59pm ET at bit.ly/bh_adultflamenco.

Session Two: Saturdays April 17 - May 29, 2021, 2pm-3pm ET

Tuition is $120 for this seven-class series. Students are required to sign up for all seven classes to participate. Register by Thursday, April 15 at 11:59pm ET at bit.ly/bh_adultflamenco.

"COVID-19 may be keeping us home right now, but it does not stop our desire to be creative and connect.We are excited to be able to offer our winter and spring courses online, ensuring that our students, of all ages, stay connected, dancing, and learning," said Michelle Manzanales, Director of the School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico.

Ballet Hispánico remains committed to continue closely monitoring developments of COVID-19 along with the safety and health regulations mandated and suggested by our local, state, and national government. Plans are in the works and will continue to evolve as more information becomes available.


