BWW Review: BONE ON BONE Enthralls at NJ Rep-A 35-Year Marriage in the Throws of Transition

"I'm not interested in being blamed for your unfulfilled dreams."

By Johnathan in Bone on Bone

Bone on Bone by Marylou DiPietro is now being performed at New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) through February 9th. It is a smart, finely crafted play about a couple's diverging personal and professional lives. The show will definitely resonate with a broad audience. Moving, honest, and at times comical, the two-hander enjoys superb direction by M. Graham Smith and stars John Little and Wendy Peace.

Jonathan and Linda have been married for 35 seemingly happy years and are settled into their own routines where they live on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Johnathan has a successful law career in one of the city's most prestigious firms while Linda is a visual artist. But things are about to change. Ernest, a long-time colleague of Linda, offers her an Artist in Residence position at Rhode Island School of Design. It's a big career opportunity that would entail moving to Providence. The couple is suddenly faced with assessing their futures and the prospect of substantial lifestyle changes. Will there be concessions and progress or has the couple reached an impasse? The play takes an interesting look at a marriage, one that has survived over three decades with its problems and promise. It also speaks to people's need to be challenged, use their talents, and pursue their aspirations.

Wendy Peace as Linda and John Little as Johnathan completely master their roles and they are very convincing as a married couple. Because of Peace and Little's fine performances, audiences will empathize with Linda and Johnathan as they contemplate their futures. There are also other characters woven into the dialogues to round out the story that include Linda's art mentor, Ernest and a young neighbor boy.

NJ Rep's Production Team has done a marvelous job of bringing Bone on Bone to the Stage with their signature creativity. They include scenic design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; assistant lighting design by Janey Huber; sound design by Merek Royce Press; costume design by Patricia E. Doherty. The Technical Director is Brian P. Snyder; Production Stage Manager, Kristin Pfeifer; and Stage Manager, Adam von Pier.

In his opening night address, NJ Rep's Executive Producer Gabor Barabas told the audience that Bone on Bone is the 142nd play that the Company has launched in their twenty-two seasons in Long Branch, with many plays that were launched on their stage continuing on to be produced globally. We applaud him along with Artistic Director, SuzAnne Barabas and their team for continuing to launch fine new plays. Their 2020 subscription program with six new plays is now on sale with year-round plays for metro area audiences.

Bone on Bone runs for approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. For tickets to the show and upcoming plays, please visit http://www.njrep.org/ or call 732.229.3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. There is plenty of free parking available in rear of the theater.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox Photography





