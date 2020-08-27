BWW Blog: Make Your Dorm Room Feel Like Home

Here are a few of my must-have essentials to making your dorm room feel like home even in a completely new environment.

From now on, your college or university campus is going to be considered "home." Whether you define that as the people you meet or your individual room, creating that home away from home feeling is crucial to adjusting to college life. Although there's countless checklists put on the Internet or from varying department stores about what every college student needs to purchase for their dorm room or to have in order to succeed, it's different for every person. Needing the essentials such as bed sheets and toiletries are obvious, but what about the decor or elements that will make your dorm room as comfortable and cozy as you'd like it?

Here are a few of my must-have essentials to making your dorm room feel like home even in a completely new environment.

1. Your Favorite Items from Home

This is so important! Most people buy all new things for their dorm and leave what's at home, at home. I did the same thing until this year and it's made such a huge difference having those things I love with me. I decided to bring a small collection of books, movies and my knitting supplies with me to campus and having them here makes my room feel that much more cozy because they are a small connection to home. Whether it be your favorite blanket, book, poster, painting or video game, having those items with you at school will help transform your dorm into a place you love.

2. DIY Projects

Making something homemade for your dorm room will not only add on the artsy feel, but will give the atmosphere that homey feeling! If you're crafty, you could do it yourself and if not, Etsy is always a great option to purchase items from. Some simple but amazing DIY ideas for your room can range from anywhere between a homemade flower garland to wall decor to a picture/collage wall. These are all comparatively inexpensive projects as well which saves money when you need it to spend on more important things. This year, I DIYed my full length mirror by gluing fake sunflowers all around the edges to make it my own and bring some sunshine into my room and I love it so it is definitely worth a try!

3. Mismatched Decor

I'll be honest, none of the decor in my room matches mostly because I thrifted all of it or bought it on sale at some point. Even though my room has a general "theme", that being things I want to see everyday that will make me happy, there isn't an overarching put-together look to how my room is decorated. Everything I chose to hang on my walls, put on open surfaces and decorate my room with are all things I want to have which makes the room feel more like home. Putting your own touch on decorations for your room will make it feel that much more yours and will create a space you love being in.

4. Organization

This is a big one! Having the room you're living in organized is huge to feeling not only comfortable in your space but to creating that at home feel. Something as simple as a pen holder or desk drawer dividers can keep your work area clean which will also reduce your stress when sitting down to complete assignments. Stackable bins and drawers are helpful for keeping clothes, snacks or anything else needed in order and easily accessible for you. Trust me when I say having your room organized will not only give you the time to focus on making it feel like home, but also keeps things in their designated places throughout the semester.

No matter what this semester presents you with, make sure your dorm feels as close to home as possible, especially if you'll be spending all your time there due to online classes. Having a comfy and safe environment when you're away from home is so important and not many people offer up suggestions for how to achieve that. I'm wishing every college student the best of luck this semester, whether in person or virtual, you're all going to do amazing things!

Related Articles