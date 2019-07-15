Atlantic City Ballet Announces 36th Season

Its season 37 for the Atlantic City Ballet and the dancing continues with monthly performances at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater starting in September. The company will open the season with an encore performance of Cinderella at Caesars. The Fall/Winter Season will include fan favorite, Dracula and the yearly holiday traditions of It's A Shore Holiday and The Nutcracker. The Spring Season will see Papa & Sinatra returning to the repertory after a long absence along with Midsummer Night's Dream and Romeo and Juliet. The company will also be on the road with stops at The Strand Theater, Stockton PAC and Stafford Township Arts Center (STAC).

To celebrate the 37 year tradition of the ballet, a Gala Opening Brunch will take place September 22, 2019 at Nero's and Betty's Backroom at Caesars. The Cinderella themed event will feature a complimentary cocktail, gourmet experience and a ticket to the season opener, Cinderella. Tickets can be purchased online or by mail. "37 years is a big accomplishment for any arts organization but for a ballet company it's a great achievement. This is our 5th year being back in the city and the support from the Atlantic City community has been wonderful. Our audiences have increased with every year and our national exposure has spread all the way to the west coast" stated Founding Artistic Director, Phyllis Papa. Once again this year, AC residents will have the opportunity to see any performance for $15 and as part of the company's Everyday Dance Initiative, the company is also offering schools a student group price of $5 with groups of 10 or more. Free tickets to educators are also available when they accompany their students.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

Circus Maximus Theater-Caesars Hotel & Casino-Atlantic City, NJ TICKETS ON SALE July 26th

Sun. September 22nd -4pm Cinderella

Sat. October 26th -7pm Dracula

Sun. November 24th-4pm It's A Shore Holiday

Sun. December. 15th-4pm & Sun. December 22nd-4pm-The Nutcracker

Sun. March 28th-4pm Papa & Sinatra: Their Way

Sun. April 19th-4pm -Midsummer Night's Dream

Sun. May 17thh-4pm-Romeo and Juliet

The Strand Theater Lakewood, NJ TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Sat September 28th -7pm Cinderella

Sun October 27th -4pm Dracula

Sat December 21st-7pm Nutcracker with The Garden State Philharmonic

Stockton PAC-Galloway, NJ TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Fri December 13th The Nutcracker

Sat. December 14th The Nutcracker

Stafford Township Arts Center (STAC)

Manahawkin NJ

Sunday September 29th-3pm-Cinderella

Sunday December 1stt-3pm-It's A Shore Holiday



Tickets for All Performances can be purchased by going to www.acballet.org





