Art House Productions Will Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For Performing and Visual Arts Center

For the past 21 years, Art House Productions has been building toward this important announcement: The Grand Opening Ceremony of Art House Productions’ performing and visual arts center at The Hendrix will be held on July 13, 2023 at 2:00pm, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials will join the event to mark the momentous occasion. Festivities for the Ribbon Cutting will begin at 1:00pm. We encourage interested attendees to RSVP at the link HERE: Ribbon Cutting RSVP



Art House Productions is the largest, longest-running arts organization in Jersey City producing the most diverse artistic programming. Art House is the only multi-arts nonprofit in the city with a dedicated visual arts gallery, a commitment to advancing NJ-associated playwrights, and programming that includes a dedication to providing accessibility options to its audience members such as sign language interpreters, Braille, tactile tours, and audio description.



Art House’s two-story, state-of-the-art new home, designed by nationally recognized theater architects Auerbach Consultants and constructed by the developers of 180 Morgan Street (The Hendrix) consists of a theater, a visual arts gallery, dressing rooms, and office space in an adaptable-use facility that will allow Art House to produce a wide range of programming year-round. It provides for the flexibility to meet the expanding needs of artists and audiences, contributing to the vibrancy, growth, and development of Jersey City and the greater region. It will enable Art House to build on our decades-long history as a beacon for the arts and as an economic boon to Jersey City as our patrons spend money locally, creating more jobs and more tax revenue for our city.