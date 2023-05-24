Art House Productions Presents ACCESS JC Fridays, June 2

JC Fridays is a seasonal multi-arts festival featuring arts-related events that take place in all 6 wards of Jersey City.
Art House Productions announces the lineup for our upcoming ACCESS JC Fridays on Friday, June 2. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings free to the public including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, and arts organizations.
Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover art and to support the local arts scene. Full event listings and the event map are available on the JC Fridays website - Click Here.
Each June, Art House Productions presents ACCESS JC Fridays, which focuses on inclusion and accessibility. Participating venues will present work from artists with disabilities and/or work that celebrates disability in any of its many forms. Many of our venue partners have made their physical space accessible to all, including large print materials, ASL interpretation, captioning, and sensory tours.
