Art House Productions Announces 2025 INKubator New Play Festival

Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the 2025 INKubator New Play Festival from April 28 - May 7. This year's playwrights are Phillip Gregory Burke, Sarah Cuneo, Molly Horan, Frank Murdocco, and M. D. Schaffer.

Audiences who attend the festival will have the opportunity to participate in conversations with the writers, directors, and actors following each performance. All readings are free to attend, but advanced registration is required.

INKubator is a year-long generative process for a select group of playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. During the program, playwrights meet on a monthly basis alongside program director Alex Tobey to share new work, receive feedback, and develop a first draft of a new play. The program culminates in the INKubator New Play Festival, where the playwrights work with professional directors and actors to hear the play read aloud for the first time.

"INKubator is something really special in the theatre community,” says program director Alex Tobey. “Nowhere else do playwrights get this level of resources and support at the earliest stage of development, and nowhere else do audiences get the invitation to join their process prior to a first draft even being complete! All of these remarkable plays will be read out loud for the first time ever. I'm so proud of what these writers are creating and can't wait to share this exclusive sneak peek with Art House audiences.”

