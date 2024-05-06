Art House Productions Announces Lineup for ACCESS JC Fridays On June 7

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the ACCESS JC Fridays on Friday, June 7th. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival, which is free and open to the public, will showcase a variety of events, including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations.

Visitors are encouraged to travel from place to place to discover art and to enjoy the local arts scene. Complete listings and the events map are available on the JC Fridays website: www.jcfridays.com.

Each June, Art House Productions presents ACCESS JC Fridays, which focuses on inclusion and accessibility. Art House encourages participating venues to present work from artists with disabilities and/or work that celebrates disability in any of its many forms.

As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is rich with various artists. The JC Fridays Arts Festival provides a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with artists and experience their newest projects and works.

Printed brochure, and an interactive map is available online (www.jcfridays.com) to help patrons easily find artists and venues, as well as to create their own schedules.

Event hosts include: Anthony Turner Tailoring, Art House Gallery, ART150, Biagio Art, Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District, City Swipes Fluid Art Studio, DGA Studio, Dvora 175, Dvora Art House, Dvora Hamilton House, George R. Martens II & Sip Studios, Haley Buchan & Ript Dispensary, Historic Downtown and Dancing Tony, Historic Downtown Special Improvement District (HDSID), JC Print Room, Mana Contemporary / MARCH / Hawkins Bolden, Orlando and Laura Cuevas, Outliers Gallery, Peter Delman, Pro Arts Jersey City, Project Greenville, St. Joseph's School for the Blind, Team Wilderness, The Oakman, West Side Arts & Music, and more!

