American Theater Group To Present OUR TOWN Talkback With New Jersey Drama Teachers

American Theater Group (ATG) will present a special post-performance talkback titled From Classroom to Stage following the Thursday, November 6, 7:30 p.m. performance of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge.

The discussion will be moderated by ATG Producing Artistic Director James Vagias and will include several members of the supporting cast who also serve as drama educators in New Jersey schools. The event is free and open to all ticketholders; no reservations are required.

Our Town—Wilder’s enduring portrait of life in the fictional New England town of Grover’s Corners—continues to resonate with audiences for its exploration of love, community, and the passage of time. Since its 1938 premiere, the play has remained one of America’s most performed and beloved dramas, known for its spare staging and universal themes.

ATG’s current production brings together a number of New Jersey educators in its ensemble, including Amy Bauer (Morris Catholic High School, Denville) as Mrs. Soames, Lauren Lipman (The Albrook School, Basking Ridge) as Sam Craig, Joseph Mancuso (Mason Gross School of the Arts, New Brunswick) as Joe Stoddard, Monica Ross (Piscataway Arts) as Professor Willard, Tatum Thompson (The Studio for Kids, Union) as the Woman in the Balcony and Box, and Brendan Wahlers (Bayonne High School) as Constable Warren and the Man in the Auditorium.

“We are so very pleased to welcome a number of New Jersey educators to our cast, many of whom have experience either directing the play or introducing it to students,” said Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “These drama teachers have jumped at the chance to work with a local professional company, and this talkback will allow them to discuss their experiences.”

The production is directed by Merete Muenter, whose credits include serving as Associate Director of the 2022 Off-Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof directed by Joel Grey, as well as ATG’s 2019 production of The Bridges of Madison County. The principal cast features Timothy Ware-Hill (Kinky Boots, Broadway) as the Stage Manager, Carrie Keating as Emily Webb, and Chase Pittman as George Gibbs.

Following its initial run at the DMK Theater in the Union Arts Center (October 23–November 2), Our Town will be performed at the Sieminski Theater from November 6–9, with evening performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $45–$60, with special discounts for students, seniors, and groups, and are available at AmericanTheaterGroup.org/OurTown.