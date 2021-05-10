Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Celebrates The 60th Anniversary Of REVELATIONS at NJPAC

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of Revelations, the cultural treasure that changed modern dance forever.

May. 10, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Truly great dance can be a window to the heart and soul, revealing our deepest selves. Let the artists of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater take you on a path of discovery. This mixed repertory program will feature new and classic works, including the beloved Ailey masterpiece Revelations. Using African American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel songs, and holy blues, Revelations fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul. Whether you've seen Ailey before or this is your first time, you're sure to experience something new.

Tickets to see Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10:00 a.m. at njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


