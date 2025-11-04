ANNIE Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The comic strip heroine comes to Music Mountain Theatre in the family favorite musical "Annie" by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin. Little Orphan Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of the orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. With help from her fellow orphans and the lovable mutt Sandy, she escapes the hard-knock life and finds a new home with Daddy Warbucks.

MMT's production has direction by Louis Palena, choreography and costume design by Jordan Brennan, music direction by Sue den Outer, scenic design by McAfee Madding, lighting design by Chris Cichon, and sound design by Nick Bates. The cast includes Julia Mueller and Kai-Li Pine (Annie), Jay Casale (Daddy Warbucks), Deven Miller (Grace), Anna Hentz (Miss Hannigan), Phoenix Fritch (Rooster), Chelsea Connelly Lewis (Lily), Edward Forsthoffer III (Drake), Erin Looney Higgins (Mrs. Pugh), and Sterling Coyne (FDR). Also featured are orphans Ty Bedesem, Lorena Bueno Looney (Duffy), Angela Casale, Juliette Delessio, Claire Dryzga, Sadie Elliott, Naomi Gooden (Tessie), Grace Greeley (Kate), Alexa Gutierrez, Rosie Maimon, Rosalie Marin (July), Jocelyn Mulcahy, Teresa Bao Nhi Nguyen, Maddie Pettola, Giuliana Pipito, Aurora Smith (Molly), Mia Smith, Riley Smith (Pepper), and Ada Wittenzellner. The ensemble includes Yalee Bergerin, Jaime Blais (Mrs. Greer), Layla Brown, Linda Cunningham, Caitlyn Eisenbrey, Frank Favata (Hull), Rachel Fingles (Sophie), Christina Freeman (Annette), Christopher Hyland (Morgantheau), Lillian Irene (Star to Be), CJ Knorr (Howe), Cayla Maratea, Amy Masgay, Claire-Elizabeth Patterson (Cecille), Tyler Pelton (Bundles), Cassidy Remeniski, Amy Schroeder, Zachary Schwarz, Judy Segers (Perkins), Michael Shepherd (Ickes), and Cory Steiger (Bert Healy/Lt. Ward).

"Annie" is a limited engagement of 12 performances only from November 7 through 23 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM. Tickets are $32 for adults ($30 for students, seniors, and military).