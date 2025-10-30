A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, THE NUTCRACKER, And More Set for Bergen Performing Arts Center Holiday Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bergen Performing Arts Center (BergenPAC) will celebrate the 2025 holiday season with a full lineup of concerts, theatrical productions, and family programming throughout December. The schedule includes A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage, The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, Holiday Doo Wop, and performances by Darlene Love, Michael Feinstein, Engelbert Humperdinck, Old Crow Medicine Show, and more.

The festivities will begin on Sunday, November 30, with two performances of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The production, adapted from the classic animated special, will feature favorite moments, music from Vince Guaraldi, and an audience sing-along finale.

On Wednesday, December 3, multiplatinum artists Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra), and Emerson Hart (Tonic) will headline ‘90s Hits and Xmas Riffs. Performing together as Ezra Ray Hart, the trio will bring their signature hits and a holiday flair to Englewood as part of their first holiday tour.

The holiday tradition continues with New Jersey Ballet’s The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, with performances at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. both days. The beloved annual production will feature New Jersey Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s score performed live, enchanting audiences of all ages.

On Tuesday, December 9, Choir! Choir! Choir! will transform BergenPAC into a participatory concert experience, where audience members become the performers. Founded by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, the interactive show has built a global following with its joyful community singalongs and collaborations with artists such as Patti Smith, David Byrne, and Brandi Carlile.

Engelbert Humperdinck – A WINTER WORLD OF LOVE

The following evening, Wednesday, December 10, the legendary singer Engelbert Humperdinck will appear in A Winter World of Love, performing a mix of his classic hits and beloved seasonal standards.

Grammy-nominated performer Michael Feinstein will bring his signature interpretations of holiday favorites to BergenPAC on Thursday, December 11. The concert will feature songs from White Christmas to Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in a multimedia presentation honoring the Great American Songbook.

HOLIDAY DOO WOP

On Saturday, December 13, Holiday Doo Wop will feature Jay Siegel’s Tokens (“The Lion Sleeps Tonight”), Chris Montez (“Let’s Dance”), Joey Dee (“Peppermint Twist”), Brian Hyland (“Sealed With a Kiss”), The Excellents, The Fireflies, and more, with Tom Schizzano & The LAR Enterprises Band providing musical support.

Charles Dickens’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL

BergenPAC will present two performances of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Sunday, December 14, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. This new touring production, written and directed by Scott H. Severance, will feature a professional cast, elaborate sets and costumes, and a fresh adaptation of the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption.

THE MACCABEATS

On Thursday, December 18, a cappella group The Maccabeats will return to Englewood. Originally formed at Yeshiva University, the ensemble has become known for its viral performances blending humor, harmony, and Jewish tradition, with over 20 million YouTube views.

OLD CROW Medicine Show HOLIDAY HOOTENANNY

The celebration will continue on Saturday, December 20, with the Grammy-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show in their first-ever holiday tour, Holiday Hootenanny. The performance will include holiday favorites, Old Crow hits, and new songs from their recently released Christmas album, joined by special guest Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.

Closing the season on Sunday, December 21, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love will return to BergenPAC with her annual holiday concert. Known for the enduring classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” Love will perform selections from her legendary catalog alongside holiday favorites.

Holiday time is family time, and BergenPAC’s 2025 lineup offers programming for all generations. For tickets and a complete list of upcoming events, visit bergenpac.org.