3rd Annual Art Fair 14C to Showcase Over 120 Gallery And Artist Exhibitors

Art Fair 14C, an initiative of Art House Productions, has announced the exhibitor list and Juried Show for its 2021 edition of the Art Fair, featuring over 120 regional and International Artists and galleries. The fair will take place November 12-14, 2021 in the Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary - featuring 40,000 sq feet of continuous exhibition space.

Art Fair 14C was created in 2018 to provide local and area artists and arts organizations with the international art fair experience that is now crucial to making a living in the arts. The annual fair provides a showcase for hundreds of artists from New Jersey, New York and around the world, giving area art lovers exposure to a wide variety of visual artworks, in all media and for all budgets. In just its third year, Art Fair 14C has become the largest and most important visual arts event on the New Jersey calendar. After two years on the Jersey City waterfront at the Hyatt Regency, Art Fair 14C moves in 2021 to an expansive new space - the 40,000 sq ft Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary.

Art Fair 14C strives to make art fairs more inclusive, the efforts of which are reflected in the diversity of its exhibitors. Due to the significant expense of participating in traditional art fairs, small and mid-sized galleries, as well as individual artists, are often left out of this critical opportunity of art sales. 14C's lower participation costs, targeted community outreach, and accessible application process ensures the fair's exhibitors represent a wide variety of artistic mediums, styles, and sizes. Several exhibitors will be participating in their first ever art fair, including AKWAABA GALLERY (Newark, NJ), 4 Flavors Art Gallery (Montclair, NJ), Office Space (Salt Lake City, UT), and more.

The Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary is surrounded by dramatic natural light on the north, south and west sides and features 15-foot-high hanging space, making it an ideal location to display and experience art. The airy layout, furnished by FB International, was designed with social distancing and safety for all exhibitors and attendees in mind. The fair will also feature five installation spaces, allowing the fair to include unique, immersive art installations for the first time.

The installation booths will feature ANNE DUSHANKO DOBEK (New Providence, NJ), DEBBIE HESSE (New Haven, CT), Frank Ippolito (Jersey City, NJ), Rita Jimenez (Lyndhurst, NJ), and Shell Space: Margaret Roleke (Easton, CT).

Full Exhibitor list: https://artfair14c.com/exhibitor-info

Furthering its commitment to increase opportunities for artists and enhance New Jersey's reputation as a leading arts destination, Art Fair 14C will once again feature The Juried Show, showcasing 40 New Jersey artists, with almost half from Jersey City. Artists selected to The Juried Show are given a central showcase during Art Fair 14C, and offered further exhibition opportunities throughout the year. The judges for the 2021 Juried Show include Ronni Anderson (Anderson Contemporary), Diana Burroughs (Marlborough Gallery), and Krista Scenna (Ground Floor Gallery).

Full Juried Show list: https://artfair14c.com/juried-show/

"After Hours," a new feature at the fair, will take place on November 12 from 6pm-9pm. Patrons looking for a fun Friday night out will enjoy music from a DJ, mingling with other arts lovers, and wandering the fair at a reduced ticket price. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available. After Hours tickets are $15.

Art Fair 14C will implement all applicable COVID-19 safety procedures recommended by the CDC and New Jersey Department of Health. Safety measures will include mandatory vaccination for all exhibitors, artists, staff, and attendees, mandatory face masks, and sanitation stations throughout the venue. Art House Productions will continue to monitor recommendations and update protocols accordingly.

The Art Fair will take place November 12-14, 2021. Attendees of the art fair will also receive admission to view some collections at Mana Contemporary. All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination at the door. Day Passes range from $10-$30. $100 VIP Passes include a VIP cocktail reception and early admission hours on all fair days. $1000 Lifetime Passes include VIP admission for all future fairs. Discounted tickets will be available for students and patrons with disabilities. Complimentary tickets will be available for veterans and active military personnel to visit the fair on November 11. Tickets will go on-sale on October 1.