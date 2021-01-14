Writers On A New England Stage Presents Award-winning Author Rebecca Carroll

On Tuesday, February 2 at 7pm, award-winning author, podcast host, and cultural critic Rebecca Carroll comes to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. Rebecca Carroll will discuss her stirring and powerful new memoir recounting her painful struggle to overcome a completely white childhood in rural New Hampshire, in order to forge her identity as a Black woman in America.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation followed by a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region. The event will be hosted on Crowdcast.

Rebecca Carroll has been the host of the podcast Come Through with Rebecca Carroll, a cultural critic at the public media station WNYC, and a critic at large for the Los Angeles Times. Her personal essays, cultural commentary, profiles, and opinion pieces have appeared in The Atlantic, The New York Times, The Guardian, Essence, New York magazine, Ebony, and Esquire, among other publications. She is the author of several interview-based books about race and blackness in America, including the award-winning Sugar in the Raw.

Tickets: The ticket package for this event on Tuesday, February 2, at 7pm is $5. In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes a virtual author discussion and audience Q&A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.