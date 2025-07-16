World Premiere Of FRONT ROW TO MURDER Opens At The Barnstormers Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Barnstormers Theatre will present the world premiere of Front Row to Murder, a hilarious new murder mystery by longtime Barnstormer Jordan Reeves, from July 24 through August 2. Directed by Blair Hundertmark, the new play marks the third production in the theatre’s landmark 95th season.

Inspired by the timeless whodunits of Agatha Christie, Front Row to Murder follows big-city detective Jo Marshall, who travels to Tamworth to see her aunt star in the local theatre’s annual mystery play—only to find herself thrust into a real-life investigation when someone is killed onstage mid-performance. Surrounded by eccentric townspeople and bewildering clues, Jo must piece together the truth before the killer strikes again.

Playwright Reeves calls the show “a cozy, comedic murder mystery written as a love letter to both the theatre and the Tamworth community.” Artistic Director Jordan Ahnquist adds, “It celebrates our community's love of murder mysteries and offers a contemporary take on an Agatha Christie-style whodunit. It's full of zany characters and lots of laughs—a great mystery that keeps you on your toes.”

The play previously received a sold-out workshop reading in New York City as part of Ground UP Productions' New Works Festival, and Reeves involved Tamworth locals in the development process through feedback sessions at Cook Memorial Library.

Cast: Emily Bosco, Bob Bates, Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Aimee Doherty, Kate Fitzgerald, William Ryder Johnson, John Long, Madeleine Maby, Lisa McMillan, Dee Nelson, Dale Place, and Doug Shapiro.

Creative Team: Carolyn Abraham (props), Michele Begley (production manager), Jenn Gallo (asst. stage manager), Shauwna Grillo (stage manager), Zoey M. Gromadzyn (sound), Karen Perlow (lighting), Alison Pugh (costumes), Rachel Rose Roberts (scenic), and Ivy Smith (technical director).

FRONT ROW TO MURDER at The Barnstormers Theatre

Dates: July 24 – August 2

Location: 104 Main St., Tamworth, N.H.

Tickets: barnstormerstheatre.org | 603-323-8500