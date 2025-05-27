Tickets Now On Sale For Garrison Keillor's Return To The Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre has announced the return of America's beloved storyteller, Garrison Keillor, for a special performance on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 7:30 PM in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. This marks Keillor's third appearance at The Park Theatre, and he will be joined by a very special guest, his longtime musical director, Richard Dworsky, for an evening of poetry, limericks, sing-alongs, and the iconic stories from Lake Wobegon.

Garrison Keillor, the legendary host of A Prairie Home Companion for over 40 years, has captivated millions with his warm humor, evocative storytelling, and timeless radio variety show. A native of Anoka, Minnesota, Keillor is an acclaimed author of over two dozen books, including Lake Wobegon Days, That Time of Year: A Minnesota Life, and Serenity at 70, Gaiety at 80. His performances blend wit, music, and nostalgia, creating a unique connection with audiences. Critics have praised his work, with BookLife from Publishers Weekly calling his memoir, Cheerfulness “a charming memoir by a beloved humorist that reflects unabashed happiness in defiance of age, loss, and the weight of life's unpredictability”. Foreword Clarion Reviews lauded it as “a humorous, insightful perspective on life that showcases Keillor's signature cocktail of droll storytelling and wry commentary”.

Joining Keillor is Richard Dworsky, the virtuoso pianist and music director who served as the musical backbone of A Prairie Home Companion for 23 years. A St. Paul, Minnesota native, Dworsky is renowned for his original theatrical underscoring, leading the house band, and accompanying luminaries like James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Yo-Yo Ma, and Renée Fleming. His seamless blend of jazz, folk, and classical influences brings a rich, dynamic layer to Keillor's performances.

“We feel so honored to have Garrison back for a third time,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “His unique ability to weave humor, heart, and music into an evening of pure joy & nostalgia is unmatched, and with Richard Dworsky's extraordinary talent at the keyboard, this show promises to be a truly special experience for our community.”

