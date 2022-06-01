The Music Hall Lounge's Latest Announcement Includes Selection Of Local Artists

The Music Hall Lounge's latest show announcements for the newly renovated venue features comedy, literary conversations, and the return of several regional favorite musicians.

Formerly named The Loft, The Lounge welcomes local legends, award-winning bands, bestselling authors, stand-up comedians, and rising stars to its new nightclub-style venue with flexible seating, full bar and small bites, and brand new audio capabilities.

The updated venue is currently wrapping up construction with a grand opening weekend in early July 2022. The latest Lounge schedule runs through October 2022 and tickets are on sale now.

Comedy

Jimmy Tingle Live!

Sat., July 16

Jimmy Tingle weaves the good, the bad, and the ugly of the pandemic with the humor, hope, and humanity the world so desperately needs in 2022.

Literary

Chris Van Allsburg

Sun., July 31

Join The Music Hall and Portsmouth Historical Society for a special conversation with the Caldecott Medalist and bestselling author of Jumanji and The Polar Express!

Music

Taylor Ashton & The Oshima Brothers

Fri., September 9

Versatile and innovative artists, Taylor Ashton and the Oshima Brothers make for a beautiful night of music.

Music

Melissa Ferrick

Fri., September 23

Melissa Ferrick is one of the most prolific and hardworking artists in the independent music business, having performed with Joan Armatrading, Weezer, Bob Dylan, John Hiatt, and Ani DiFranco.

Music

Sarah Blacker Band

Fri., September 30

The band presents seamless songs that expand into danceable grooves and playful improvisational journeys.

Music

Willy Porter & Tom Pirozzoli

Willy Porter's guitar-driven events deliver songs part grit, soul, and muscle with virtuoso fret-work, and Tom Pirozzoli's sophisticated guitar work forms the rich backdrop for his warm tenor voice.

Already Announced:

Comedy

Pat McGann

Thu., July 7

Pat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world as Sebastian Maniscalco's opening act.

Music

Darlingside

Fri., July 8

The "exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop" band (NPR) with a dynamic presence.

Comedy

Michael Ian Black

Sat., July 9

Michael Ian Black is a multi-media talent who has starred in numerous films and TV series and regularly tours the country performing his ribald brand of jokes and observations.

Literary

Tom Perrotta with Tracy Flick Can't Win

Tue., July 12

Reese Witherspoon's character from Election is back in the latest novel by the bestselling author.

Music

Séan McCann

Wed., July 13

Founder of the iconic band, Great Big Sea, Séan McCann presents his rollicking new album.

Music

Chris Pierce

Thu., July 21

The #1 charting singer-songwriter Chris Pierce has toured with Seal, Cold War Kids, Keb' Mo', Sunny War and more, in addition to topping the Billboard Blues chart and Americana lists.

Music

Bitter Pill

Fri., July 22

Bitter Pill's "rhythm and bluegrass" music is a dark and anachronistic twist of folk, blues, jazz, rockabilly, and country.

Music

Taylor O'Donnell

Sun., July 24

Known for her exploratory use of vocal timbre and texture in her musical stylings, Taylor O'Donnell's musical dialogue combines her R&B, folk, jazz, rock, and classical music training.

Music

Peter Mulvey & Mark Erelli

Thu., July 28

Two singer-songwriter veterans bring decades on the road and Americana artistry together with no holds barred.

Music

Takénobu

Sat., July 30

The multilayered string duo's original cinematic folk songs are dreamy and dramatic.

Comedy

Adam Ray

Sun., August 7

You know this comedian from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, The Heat, and more!

Music

EANDA Band: Anger, Hartman, Walsh, Gilchrist, Pool

Fri., August 19

The best of the best in Boston's American string scene, Darol Anger, Courtney Hartman, Joe Walsh, Lukas Pool, and Sharon Gilchrist create a spirited musical conversation that's sparky, informal, and emotional all in one.

Music

Bella White

Sat., August 20

A truly original new voice in songwriting, Bella White creates an undeniable magic on her debut album that Rolling Stone praised as "sublime Appalachian heartbreak."

Music

Will Dailey

Fri., September 2

Award-winning recording artist Will Dailey's sound has been described as a Venn diagram of multiple genres with a rich vintage vibe channeled through his authentic and energetic performances.

Music

Ari Hest

Thu., September 15

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter's deep, smooth voice is seriously easy to fall into, making his songs perfect for TV, film, and collaborations with the likes of Judy Collins and Chrissi Poland.

Music

Jonatha Brooke

Sat., October 8

Merging evocative folk and melodic pop, singer-songwriter Jonatha Brooke has spent decades songwriting for Disney films and television shows, as well as her own releases.

Music

Ellis Paul

Fri., October 28

A national treasure and New England's own, Ellis Paul is a singular storyteller, a musician whose words reach out from inside for all to hear.

The Music Hall is working with Market Street Architects, Studio KL, Chinburg Properties, Creative Office Resources, Brown & Company Design, and Reuter Associates LLC on the project. For the most up to date information on events, construction, and news, visit TheMusicHall.org