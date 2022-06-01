The Music Hall Lounge's Latest Announcement Includes Selection Of Local Artists
The Lounge welcomes local legends, award-winning bands, bestselling authors, stand-up comedians, and rising stars to its new nightclub-style venue.
The Music Hall Lounge's latest show announcements for the newly renovated venue features comedy, literary conversations, and the return of several regional favorite musicians.
Formerly named The Loft, The Lounge welcomes local legends, award-winning bands, bestselling authors, stand-up comedians, and rising stars to its new nightclub-style venue with flexible seating, full bar and small bites, and brand new audio capabilities.
The updated venue is currently wrapping up construction with a grand opening weekend in early July 2022. The latest Lounge schedule runs through October 2022 and tickets are on sale now.
Comedy
Jimmy Tingle Live!
Sat., July 16
Jimmy Tingle weaves the good, the bad, and the ugly of the pandemic with the humor, hope, and humanity the world so desperately needs in 2022.
Literary
Chris Van Allsburg
Sun., July 31
Join The Music Hall and Portsmouth Historical Society for a special conversation with the Caldecott Medalist and bestselling author of Jumanji and The Polar Express!
Music
Taylor Ashton & The Oshima Brothers
Fri., September 9
Versatile and innovative artists, Taylor Ashton and the Oshima Brothers make for a beautiful night of music.
Music
Melissa Ferrick
Fri., September 23
Melissa Ferrick is one of the most prolific and hardworking artists in the independent music business, having performed with Joan Armatrading, Weezer, Bob Dylan, John Hiatt, and Ani DiFranco.
Music
Sarah Blacker Band
Fri., September 30
The band presents seamless songs that expand into danceable grooves and playful improvisational journeys.
Music
Willy Porter & Tom Pirozzoli
Willy Porter's guitar-driven events deliver songs part grit, soul, and muscle with virtuoso fret-work, and Tom Pirozzoli's sophisticated guitar work forms the rich backdrop for his warm tenor voice.
Already Announced:
Comedy
Pat McGann
Thu., July 7
Pat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world as Sebastian Maniscalco's opening act.
Music
Darlingside
Fri., July 8
The "exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop" band (NPR) with a dynamic presence.
Comedy
Michael Ian Black
Sat., July 9
Michael Ian Black is a multi-media talent who has starred in numerous films and TV series and regularly tours the country performing his ribald brand of jokes and observations.
Literary
Tom Perrotta with Tracy Flick Can't Win
Tue., July 12
Reese Witherspoon's character from Election is back in the latest novel by the bestselling author.
Music
Séan McCann
Wed., July 13
Founder of the iconic band, Great Big Sea, Séan McCann presents his rollicking new album.
Music
Chris Pierce
Thu., July 21
The #1 charting singer-songwriter Chris Pierce has toured with Seal, Cold War Kids, Keb' Mo', Sunny War and more, in addition to topping the Billboard Blues chart and Americana lists.
Music
Bitter Pill
Fri., July 22
Bitter Pill's "rhythm and bluegrass" music is a dark and anachronistic twist of folk, blues, jazz, rockabilly, and country.
Music
Taylor O'Donnell
Sun., July 24
Known for her exploratory use of vocal timbre and texture in her musical stylings, Taylor O'Donnell's musical dialogue combines her R&B, folk, jazz, rock, and classical music training.
Music
Peter Mulvey & Mark Erelli
Thu., July 28
Two singer-songwriter veterans bring decades on the road and Americana artistry together with no holds barred.
Music
Takénobu
Sat., July 30
The multilayered string duo's original cinematic folk songs are dreamy and dramatic.
Comedy
Adam Ray
Sun., August 7
You know this comedian from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, The Heat, and more!
Music
EANDA Band: Anger, Hartman, Walsh, Gilchrist, Pool
Fri., August 19
The best of the best in Boston's American string scene, Darol Anger, Courtney Hartman, Joe Walsh, Lukas Pool, and Sharon Gilchrist create a spirited musical conversation that's sparky, informal, and emotional all in one.
Music
Bella White
Sat., August 20
A truly original new voice in songwriting, Bella White creates an undeniable magic on her debut album that Rolling Stone praised as "sublime Appalachian heartbreak."
Music
Will Dailey
Fri., September 2
Award-winning recording artist Will Dailey's sound has been described as a Venn diagram of multiple genres with a rich vintage vibe channeled through his authentic and energetic performances.
Music
Ari Hest
Thu., September 15
The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter's deep, smooth voice is seriously easy to fall into, making his songs perfect for TV, film, and collaborations with the likes of Judy Collins and Chrissi Poland.
Music
Jonatha Brooke
Sat., October 8
Merging evocative folk and melodic pop, singer-songwriter Jonatha Brooke has spent decades songwriting for Disney films and television shows, as well as her own releases.
Music
Ellis Paul
Fri., October 28
A national treasure and New England's own, Ellis Paul is a singular storyteller, a musician whose words reach out from inside for all to hear.
The Music Hall is working with Market Street Architects, Studio KL, Chinburg Properties, Creative Office Resources, Brown & Company Design, and Reuter Associates LLC on the project. For the most up to date information on events, construction, and news, visit TheMusicHall.org