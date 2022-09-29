Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 29, 2022  
The Majestic Theatre Presents Pulitzer Prize-Winning Musical NEXT TO NORMAL

Next to Normal is an emotional powerhouse that addresses such issues as grieving a loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life.

Book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, Music by Tom Kitt / Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

This deeply moving piece of theatre features performers who will explore the dramatic material while showcasing their vocal talents through an energetic pop/rock score.

Majestic's Next to Normal is directed by Rebecca Antonakos-Belanger of Derry, with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger of Derry and stars Adam Beauparlant of Hooksett, Eric Berthiaume of Merrimack, Shawna Ciampa of Billerica, MA, Tony Gallo of Derry, Brian Moore of Peterborough, and Bryn Steinmetz of Derry.

CONTENT WARNING: there is heavy focus on mental illness, electroshock therapy, and a suicide attempt in this show. Audiences are advised. Due to sexual situations and adult language, this show is not recommended for audiences under 17.

Join us for "Next to Normal" on Friday and Saturday, October 14 & 15 at 7pm, and on Sunday, October 16 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.


