Symphony New Hampshire To Perform Holiday Concert At Park Theatre

New Hampshire's symphony orchestra will be coming to Jaffrey's new Park Theatre for an evening of holiday music on Friday, December 10 at 7:30pm. The Symphony NH program is entitled "Holiday Brass" and will feature Gabrieli and a mix of holiday classics.

Audiences will be thrilled as Symphony NH fills the stage with their exceptional musicians under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Roger Kalia. The orchestra will feature 17 musicians: four horns, four trumpets, three trombones, one euphonium, one tuba, one timpanist, and three percussionists.

Symphony NH has been a celebrated source of innovation, inspiration, education, and entertainment since 1923. Symphony New Hampshire is the premier symphony orchestra of the Granite State. From its humble beginnings over 95 years ago as a mainly all-Nashua musician group that performed two concerts each season in the City of Nashua, the orchestra has since grown into a vibrant jewel in the cultural crown of New Hampshire. Today, concerts are offered in Nashua and throughout Southern New Hampshire and in special performances around the region.

Reserved seat tickets are priced from $25-$35. Masks are mandatory at all events at The Park Theatre regardless of vaccination status. Advance tickets can be booked online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, just 90 minutes from Boston.