Heather Pierson Trio to Perform A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS SOUNDTRACK At Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Heather Pierson Trio Performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack will return for a magical fourth time to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey on Friday, December 5 at 7:00 pm. The celebrated Maine-based trio has been performing the famous score throughout New England for over twelve years. This family favorite concert is part of the 2025 New England Dickens Fest.

Charles M. Schulz's A Charlie Brown Christmas has achieved a very special place in the hearts of generations of families. It has been a classic piece of television holiday programming since it was first broadcast on the CBS network in 1965. Vince Guaraldi composed and performed the highly innovative jazz soundtrack for the animated Peanuts character's Christmas program.

The music stands on its own as part of the holiday playlist of favorite songs. It helped turn the animated film into a piece of television history. Now you can hear the soundtrack live and in person thanks to an acclaimed jazz trio.