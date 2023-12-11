Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Symphony New Hampshire Returns to the Park Theatre with HOLIDAY BRASS QUINTET This Thursday

The performance is on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 pm.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards
BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Leads Best Photo 3 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Symphony New Hampshire Returns to the Park Theatre with HOLIDAY BRASS QUINTET This Thursday

Symphony New Hampshire returns to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey with their legendary Holiday Brass Quintet program on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 pm.

Symphony New Hampshire is a celebrated source of innovation, inspiration, education,  and entertainment as it moves into its second century. Since 1923, they have been the premiere symphony orchestra of the Granite State. From its humble beginnings over 100 years ago as a mainly all-Nashua musician group that performed two concerts each season in the City of Nashua, the orchestra has since grown into a vibrant jewel in the cultural crown of New Hampshire. Today, concerts are offered in Nashua, Southern New Hampshire, and special performances around the region.

Their Holiday Brass Quintet program at The Park will include an evening of holiday classics including Ding Dong Merrily on High, What Child Is This?, I Saw Three Ships, Little Drummer Boy, and the Sussex Mummers' Carol.

Tickets for Symphony NH: Holiday Brass Quintet are $25-$35 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets are also sold at the box office before each event.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Colonial Theatre This Month Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Colonial Theatre This Month

Ebeneezer Scrooge returns to the Colonial Theatre stage for four performances only from December 15-17 in Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative's annual holiday production.

2
BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Leads Best Photo
BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Weathervane Theatre Inaugural Holiday Season Premieres Sunday Photo
Weathervane Theatre Inaugural Holiday Season Premieres Sunday

Weathervane Theatre will present its inaugural holiday season this Sunday, December 10 through Sunday, December 17.

4
The Majestic Theatre Presents Meredith Willsons MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Photo
The Majestic Theatre Presents Meredith Willson's MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

The Majestic Theatre presents Meredith Willson's MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET on December 8, 9 & 10!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
First Night in New Hampshire First Night
Players' Ring (12/29-12/31)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
In the Garden of Z in New Hampshire In the Garden of Z
New Hampshire Theatre Project (1/19-2/04)
Blithe Spirit in New Hampshire Blithe Spirit
Theatre UP (2/09-2/18)
Children of Eden in New Hampshire Children of Eden
New Hampshire Theatre Project (3/15-3/24)
Babe & Bunyan's Big Adventure in New Hampshire Babe & Bunyan's Big Adventure
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/06-7/06)
Flushed! in New Hampshire Flushed!
New Hampshire Theatre Project (8/03-8/03)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in New Hampshire Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Merrill Auditorium (5/16-5/17)
'A Christmas Carol' in New Hampshire 'A Christmas Carol'
Players' Ring Theatre (12/01-12/23)
Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical in New Hampshire Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical
Players' Ring Theatre (5/25-6/02)
Curtains in New Hampshire Curtains
Theatre UP (5/10-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You