Symphony New Hampshire Returns to the Park Theatre with HOLIDAY BRASS QUINTET This Thursday

Symphony New Hampshire returns to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey with their legendary Holiday Brass Quintet program on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 pm.

Symphony New Hampshire is a celebrated source of innovation, inspiration, education, and entertainment as it moves into its second century. Since 1923, they have been the premiere symphony orchestra of the Granite State. From its humble beginnings over 100 years ago as a mainly all-Nashua musician group that performed two concerts each season in the City of Nashua, the orchestra has since grown into a vibrant jewel in the cultural crown of New Hampshire. Today, concerts are offered in Nashua, Southern New Hampshire, and special performances around the region.

Their Holiday Brass Quintet program at The Park will include an evening of holiday classics including Ding Dong Merrily on High, What Child Is This?, I Saw Three Ships, Little Drummer Boy, and the Sussex Mummers' Carol.

Tickets for Symphony NH: Holiday Brass Quintet are $25-$35 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets are also sold at the box office before each event.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.