Symphony NH Announces Roger Kalia As New Music Director Beginning 2019-2020 Season

Following an intensive 18-month search, Symphony New Hampshire (Symphony NH) announced Roger Kalia as its new Music Director this evening at the organization's sold out annual Maestro Dinner at the Nashua Country Club. "It is truly an exciting time in the history of Symphony New Hampshire to be welcoming a new Music Director." stated Executive Director Marc Thayer.

"Our history is the base upon which we move forward, and so it is essential that the person standing in front of our talented orchestra musicians be able to build on that and expand our musical horizons. Music is the main focus of Symphony New Hampshire. But education and community engagement are equally important parts of our mission. We are thrilled to have found the artist who matches the passion, professionalism and dedication of our players, and for whom education and community are equally important."

"As an organization, we strive to grow and excel, and we looked for a music director who can keep us on the path of innovation and creativity we began almost 96 years ago, and inspire us to even higher heights," said Dr. Robert Oot, President of the Board of Trustees.

A rising star in the conducting world, Kalia is acclaimed as a captivating communicator equally at home with popular warhorses as he is with modern repertoire, and a proponent of music education for youth. Kalia "brings a fresh view to classical music" and is acclaimed for his vibrant performances. A respected collaborator with orchestras and artists alike, in addition to being named Music Director of Symphony NH, Kalia also currently serves as Music Director for Orchestra Santa Monica, Lake George Music Festival (NY), and the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra (CA), and is Associate Conductor of Pacific Symphony.

The Search Committee, comprising musicians, trustees and staff, and guided through the search process by industry expert Henry Fogel, unanimously elected the young American conductor. In his speech, Kalia said, "I am honored to join this organization, which has such a rich history in the state of New Hampshire, and I am eager to continue its tradition of excellence. I know that we will accomplish so many great things, and I look forward to the many special memories that we will share as we embark on this next chapter together."

Maestro Kalia also announced details of the 2019-20 season. He will conduct half of the 2019-20 season, due to engagements made before the search was finalized. He opens the 96th season October 5 and 6 with a program showcasing his affinity for warhorses and contemporary works: Rogerson's imaginative contemporary work Luminosity, Brahms' formidable Violin Concerto featuring Tereza Stanislav, and Tchaikovsky's dramatic Symphony No. 4. Kalia will also conduct works by Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich, Ligeti, Mendelssohn, and Dvorak this coming season, as well as the New Hampshire premiere of Jacobson/Aghaei's Ascending Bird, a special Family Concert, and a toe-tapping pops program featuring songs made famous by Frank Sinatra and friends.

Symphony NH always presents acclaimed artists to New England audiences and the 2019-20 season is no exception. The accomplished guest soloists joining the orchestra throughout the season are all making their Symphony NH debuts. The list includes violinists Tereza Stanislav and Ruben Rengel; cellist Jeffrey Zeigler; mezzo-soprano Meredith Hansen; tenor Neal Ferreira; vocalist Steve Lippia; harpsichordist Maryse Carlin; and pianist Dominic Muzzi. Also performing on the 2019-20 season are the Peacock Players and Act of Congress. Subscription concerts will take place in Nashua, Concord, and Manchester, New Hampshire, and Lowell, Massachusetts. Details of the orchestra's 96th season follow below.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You