Pulitzer Prize Winner Annette Gordon-Reed Gets Personal In ON JUNETEENTH

On Thursday, June 3 at 7pm EST, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian, Annette Gordon-Reed comes to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Innovation + Leadership series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. Gordon-Reed will discuss her new book, ON JUNETEENTH, the essential sweeping story of Juneteenth's integral importance to American history and the ongoing fight for equality.

The 7pm EST virtual event includes an author discussion moderated by Dr. Reginald A. Wilburn, an associate professor of English at the University of New Hampshire, and will be followed by an audience Q&A. The event will be hosted on Zoom via Eventive and books can be purchased through The Music Hall's Box Office for pick-up or shipment.



Annette Gordon-Reed is an award-winning author and the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard. Gordon-Reed is the recipient of sixteen book prizes, including the Pulitzer Prize in History in 2009 and the National Book Award in 2008 for The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family. She lives in New York and Cambridge.

When/Where: Thursday, June 3 - 7 p.m. EST (livestream). Tickets: The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Annette Gordon-Reed on Thursday, June 3, at 7pm EST is $5. In addition to an event link, the package includes an author discussion moderated by Dr. Reginald A. Wilburn and audience Q+A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.