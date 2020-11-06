Players' Ring Theatre Presents PROOF

Performances in-person and video-on-demand starting November 13.

The Players' Ring will present David Auburn's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Proof - a dazzling psychological thriller about a brilliant mathematician struggling to untangle her father's legacy - from November 13-22 with both live and online performances.

Joe Nelson directs, and Nicole Jones, Jen Henry, Jacob Randlett, and Paul Strand star.

In Proof, Catherine has inherited her late father's mathematical brilliance, but she is haunted by the fear that she might also share his debilitating mental illness. She has spent years caring for her now-deceased father, and upon his death, she feels left alone to pick up the pieces of her life without him. Caught between a new-found connection with Hal, one of her father's former students, and the reappearance of her sister, Claire, Catherine finds both her world and her mind growing increasingly unstable. Then Hal discovers a groundbreaking proof among the 103 notebooks Catherine's father left behind, and Catherine is forced to further question how much of her father's genius or madness will she inherit.

Tickets are available for in-person and online viewings. For tickets and further details, visit www.playersring.org.

Proof will be The Players' Ring's third production since the pandemic. Adjustments for audience safety include a new air handling and ventilation system, reduced capacity, social distancing at six feet, a health check at the door, and a mandatory mask policy. Response from audiences was extremely positive during the season opener, Mary and Me, and the second production of The Savannah Sipping Society.

The ticket prices are $24 for adults; $20 for adult members, students, and seniors; and $18 for senior and student members, all fees included. Online purchases strongly recommended at www.playersring.org. Performances will also be available to view online via pay-per-view.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, David Auburn's Proof is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love.

