Peterborough Players Announces A TUNA CHRISTMAS

Peterborough Players Raise the Curtain on their 2019/2020 Winter Season with A Tuna Christmas, a boisterous comedy by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard, running from December 5th-15th. As part of the season, the Players announce Players Gives, a program to reach ever deeper into the community.

A Tuna Christmas features popular company members Tom Frey (2 Pianos, 4 Hands) and Kraig Swartz (Fully Committed) and is directed by Artistic Director Gus Kaikkonen. In this boisterous and hilarious romp, Frey and Swartz portray over 20 different characters - everyone in the tiny, tight-knit, irreverent town of Tuna, Texas. As usual, the annual tree decorating contest is underway, and who knows if Vera Carp will once again take the prize. Joe Bob is trying to salvage the local theatre production of A Christmas Carol from both the town censors and the wrath of the electric company. Didi is arming the good people in town with protection against the Christmas Phantom, who's wreaking holiday havoc and may (or may not!) be Bertha's fresh-from-probation son, Stanley. And everyone just wants a burger from the Tastee Kreme. The Players welcome audiences to celebrate Christmas in the Greater Tuna area - a great way to add a laugh to your holidays.

In addition, the Players is pleased to announce Players Gives. The program aims to expand the reach of Players' productions by providing reduced-cost tickets to select groups, while lending a helping hand to meaningful organizations who do a lot of good in the community. The Players look forward to being able to lower barriers to opportunity, show gratitude, and give back to some wonderful organizations, groups, and institutions.

At the Friday, December 6th 7:30pm performance of A Tuna Christmas, the Players will hold the first of three Pay-What-You-Can Nights during the Winter Season for members of select groups who serve our community each day and help make it such a great place to live and work. Members of the Armed Forces, Police, Firefighters, EMTs, Nurses and Health Aides, Teachers, and Artists are invited to see the performance with a guest for whatever they feel they can pay. The Players simply ask that you bring ID such as membership cards, websites, business cards, or anything that establishes belonging to these groups. Pay-What-You-Can tickets may be purchased ahead of time over the phone with our box office, or in-person on the evening of the performance.

In celebration of A Tuna Christmas, on December 7th at 2:00pm, December 7th at 7:30pm, and December 8th at 2:00pm, the Players will be collecting cans of tuna in the lobby on behalf of End 68 Hours of Hunger-ConVal and the Peterborough Food Pantry. For every can of tuna you bring to the Peterborough Players, you will be entered to win 2 tickets to the 2020 Summer Season at the Players! One winner will be chosen per show during those three performances.

Regular priced tickets to A Tuna Christmas are $43 and are on sale now. Subscriptions and Barn Door Flex Passes are available and are a great way to see more for less! Gift Certificates make holiday shopping easy. Tickets and more information can be found at www.peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling the Box Office at (603) 924-7585.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You