New London Barn Playhouse Announces New Board Members, Elects President

The New London Barn Playhouse Board of Directors is has announced the election of four new Board members and a new President. David Bashaw of Newbury, Maggie Ford of New London, Kim Packard of New London and Tom Stark of Elkins have been voted as members of the Board of Directors, and Pam Perkins of New London has been elected as President of the Board.

David Bashaw of Newbury moved to New Hampshire 13 years ago with his wife Kathy after retiring from SC Johnson, Gillette, and Proctor & Gamble, including time spent abroad in England, Switzerland, and Japan. David is very active at the John Hay Estate at The Fells as a board member, committee chair, and volunteer. Most recently he helped guide the updated Master Plan projects and capital campaign. David also has taught various courses for Adventures in Learning, and was a Board member and chair of the Public Relations committee for the past three years. He holds a B.S. degree in Marketing and Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee working toward an M.S. degree.

Kim Packard of New London is a management consultant and executive coach with over 20 years of experiencing advising CEOs and their senior management teams on strategy and leadership development. Prior to starting her own consulting and coaching practice in 2012, Kim was at the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, with a specialization in advising non-profit and government organizations and health care and financial services companies. Prior to joining McKinsey, Kim worked at the White House as an Associate Director at the National Economic Council and an economist at the Council of Economic Advisers. Kim holds an AB in economics from Harvard College, magna cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she was designated a Baker Scholar.

Maggie Ford of New London has more than 40 years' experience in higher education and non-profit organizational and resource development, and strategic planning. In addition to serving as a senior development officer at both private and public universities, Maggie was the principal at Ford Consulting where she worked with small nonprofits on organizational and resource development. She currently serves on the board of the Lake Sunapee Protective Association and on the New London Conversation Commission. She previously served on the boards of the Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust and the New London Historical Society. Maggie holds a BA and an MAT from the University of New Hampshire, and has done additional graduate work in nonprofit public relations from Boston University.

Tom Stark of Elkins has 50 years' experience in industry including being founder and CEO of medical electronics firm and venture capitalist serving on nine corporate boards. Tom was a part time and full-time professor of finance and operations for over 30 years, and retired from the full-time faculty at Colby Sawyer College in 2008. His nonprofit experience includes being treasurer of five nonprofits, director of another nonprofit, and a director of a small industrial company. He previously acted as investment advisor to the Defense Enterprise Fund evaluating joint venture investment in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. Tom holds a BS from Northeastern University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Pam Perkins of New London, has served on the Board of Directors for the past 6 years and has been elected as President. Pam is a native of the Lake Sunapee region and is a long-time realtor with Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. She is the third person to hold the position of President since the New London Barn Playhouse became a non-profit organization in 2008. The late Tom DeMille was the first president of the board. Steve Ensign was elected as President in 2017 following Mr. DeMille's death. Steve remains as a Board member and member of the Executive Committee.

The Executive team of the Board of the Directors includes newly elected President Pam Perkins of New London, Vice President Daniel Snyder of New London, Treasurer Michael Wood of New London, and Secretary Peg Theroux of New London. Other board members are Allan Davis of New London, Wynne DeMille of New London, Steve Ensign of New London, John Finck of New London, Janet Miller Haines of New London, and Dan Schneider of Sunapee, and the four newly elected board members.





