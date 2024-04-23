New Hampshire Theatre Project to Present Staged Reading of AFTERMATH by Tim Barretto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, May 2, 5:30-7:00 pm, New Hampshire Theatre Project's Elephant-in-the-Room Series will present a staged reading of the play Aftermath by Tim Barretto, focusing on Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) in First Responders. Aftermath is the story of one firefighter and how the aftermath of a tragic accident triggers his PTS and profoundly affects his life, as well as his family and colleagues.

Both firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. Up to 44% of first responders, including dispatchers and Emergency Medical Technicians, suffer from PTS. Despite these statistics, PTS remains untreated in many cases due to stigma and a "superhero" philosophy, as well as lack of knowledge about PTS, and opportunities to get help.

The reading will be followed by a facilitated community discussion with panelists who are familiar with and invested in the topic of PTS in First Responders. The May 2 panel will include: Dr. Nicole Sawyer, Doctor of Psychology, specialist in the treatment of PTS; Tim Griswold, a paramedic and firefighter with the Portsmouth Fire Department; and Jason Cullen, Dispatch Supervisor for the Portsmouth Police Department. Playwright Tim Barretto will also join the panel.

All Elephant-in-the-Room Series programs are free and open to the public and they ask that participants register on the NHTP website at: nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

NHTP's Elephant-in-the-Room Series seeks to illuminate and discuss issues like PTS through community conversations, and help connect the public with available resources. The presentation of Aftermath is made possible with support from the NH State Council on the Arts.