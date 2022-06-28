Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Gives Stage Equipment Grant To Park Theatre

The grant will support a professional fundraising consultant to direct fundraising for sound, rigging and lighting systems to support the full range of live programming.

Jun. 28, 2022  
The Park Theatre recently received a $10,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

The grant will support a professional fundraising consultant to direct fundraising for sound, rigging and lighting systems to support the full range of live stage performance.

Currently, the Theatre is featuring concerts and other live acts with portable or rental equipment. Permanent systems will expand the number, caliber and diversity of live shows the Theatre can offer, furthering its mission of providing arts, education and entertainment for Monadnock Region residents and visitors.

The new Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

For more information, please visit www.nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641.

