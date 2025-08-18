New Hampshire Big Band Dance Contest & Concert with The Freese Brothers Big Band at Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will host the New Hampshire Big Band Dance Contest & Concert on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., featuring the renowned Freese Brothers Big Band.

The evening will combine live music with an all-ages dance contest, offering a $250 grand prize to the winner, and will celebrate New Hampshire’s rich big band tradition.

Attendees can show off their moves in an all-ages dance contest, with $250 awarded to the grand prize winner and additional prizes for second and third place. Contestants can register at the theatre beginning at 6 p.m. when doors open.

For those not competing, the dance floor will remain open throughout the evening for anyone who wants to enjoy the music. Tickets are $25 per person, available online at theparktheatre.org or by calling 603-532-8888. Concessions and a full bar will be open (21+ with ID).

About the Freese Brothers Big Band

Formed in 1982 by brothers Jack, Bill, George, and Courtland Freese, the Freese Brothers Big Band has been a cornerstone of New Hampshire’s music scene for over 40 years. Rooted in a family musical tradition dating back to the 1930s, the 20-piece ensemble features a mix of volunteer musicians and talented high school students. The group specializes in swing and classic big band music, performing favorites by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Frank Sinatra, alongside contemporary hits reimagined in big band style.

Beyond performance, the Freese Brothers Big Band is dedicated to fostering the next generation of musicians. Since 1986, their Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $100,000 to aspiring high school musicians across the state. As vice president David Tirrell-Wysocki has noted, “What makes us different is that we play good music for a good cause.”