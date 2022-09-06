Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Majestic Will Hold 17th Annual Auction This Month

The event is set for September 23 & 24, 2022 at 6:30pm. 

Sep. 06, 2022  

Majestic-Opoly! The Majestic Theatre's 17th Annual Auction, & Performance will be held on September 23 & 24, 2022 at 6:30pm. Patrons are invited to join them for the Monopoly themed event featuring performances by Majestic's Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors. Separate Silent Auctions will be offered each evening, along with specialty raffles and refreshments. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser will benefit The Majestic Theatre and Ted Herbert Music School, offering year-round community theatre productions as well as music and theatre educational opportunities.

Special thanks to sponsors: Minuteman Medical Inc, DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, McLane Middleton, Bluestone Capital, Fstops & Pixels Photography & Art and K4E Company.

Silent auctions will feature overnight get-aways, tickets to theatre, music and sporting events, gift certificates to local restaurants and stores, fine art, gift baskets, jewelry and more.

This event will be held at Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street in Manchester. Tickets are $20 per person and may be ordered in advanced by calling the box office at 603-669-7469 or online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door.


